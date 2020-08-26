Pine Bluff fires police chief; mayor says move a response to violent-crime spike

Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, a 25-year veteran of the Pine Bluff Police Department, was terminated from the department early Wednesday by order of Mayor Shirley Washington.

According to a statement issued from Washington's office, Assistant Police Chief Ricky L. Whitmore will assume command of the department until an interim police chief can be named. Sergeant had served as police chief since Feb. 2018.

Washington said the decision to terminate Sergeant was not an easy one and was not made lightly, but was, she said, a necessary move in light of a recent spike in violent crime in the city.

"Ensuring the safety of Pine Bluff is among the city’s greatest priorities and responsibilities," Washington said in a statement. "Under new leadership, the department will work diligently to fulfill this critical objective."