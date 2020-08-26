Rogers council denies rezoning for apartments

ROGERS -- The City Council on Tuesday voted against a rezoning that would have allowed a 336-unit apartment complex amid resident opposition, overturning a Planning Commission decision.

Crafton Tull asked to rezone about 11 acres at the southwest corner of West Olive Street and North 40th Street from a mix of residential office and highway commercial to neighborhood commercial. The development would have been adjacent to the Scottsdale Center, a shopping area, and across the street from Reagan Elementary School.

The Planning Commission approved the request in a 7-2 vote last week. Commission chairman Eriks Zvers said the commission and city staff received about 60 email opposing the rezoning. City staff recommended approval of the rezoning, granted plans would include a traffic circle at West Olive and 40th Streets, according to planning documents.

At least 15 people, including City Council candidate Aaron Clarke, spoke in opposition of the rezoning at Tuesday night's meeting, and no one spoke in favor. Council members and Mayor Greg Hines said they received a number of phone calls and email opposing the request.

Most residents expressed concern about the additional traffic the apartment complex would bring to what they said were already congested roads. Several residents said they were worried the extra traffic would be dangerous for children who walk to school.

Sarah Draine said she'd like her daughter, who is starting kindergarten at Reagan, to be able to ride her bicycle to school and asked whether the School Board or school staff were consulted about the project. She told council members if they approve the rezoning, she expected an answer as to how this plan benefits current tax-paying Rogers residents.

"Who benefits from this proposal other than the developer and maybe some other people with deep pockets?" she asked.

JD Davis said building a large apartment complex will not help revitalize the Scottsdale Center and that mixed developments such as retail and apartments could be better.

"I'm not opposed for the land being developed," he said. "I think it's right, but I think it needs to be the right plan."

Council members Mandy Brashear, Betsy Reithemeyer and Mark Kruger thanked residents for reaching out.

"I just want to appreciate those folks that are willing to get involved and voice their opinion. It's very helpful for us as we make decisions for the future of the city," Brashear said.

Council members are part of committees that meet before the regular City Council meeting and make recommendations to the full council as to how they should vote. Daniel Ellis of Crafton Tull asked the community environment and welfare committee, which oversees planning, to table the rezoning request and give his client more time to work with the city to revise the plan. The committee didn't make any recommendation to the full council.

The council voted 7-1 to deny the rezoning with council member Clay Kendall opposed. Kendall had made a motion to send the request back to the Planning Commission at Ellis' request, but it failed for lack of a second.

The council held its meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic.