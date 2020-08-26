Sports can soothe a small town in pain

I was born in a small town, taught the fear of Jesus in a small town, educated and played sports in a small town, used to daydream of being a Razorback in that small town, married the homecoming queen from that small town and plan to be buried in that same small town.

That small town is my beloved Newport, whose current and former residents have been dealt horrific pain these past two weeks.

That pain comes from the apparent abduction, rape, killing and burial of 25-year-old Newport resident Sydney Sutherland, the type of tragic event that no community, small or large, ever wants to experience.

Sydney, a registered nurse who was simply out walking or jogging near an area that that my family once farmed, was missing for two days before being found.

During that time, I watched the citizens of Newport and other Jackson County residents come together to search for her and spread news, tips and prayers via social media as the community and police searched for two days before finding her.

Quake Lewellyn, a 28-year-old third-generation farmer from Jonesboro and a Tuckerman graduate, was officially charged with capital murder, kidnapping and rape on Monday afternoon at a probable cause hearing.

Lewellyn is being held without bond at the Randolph County jail until his next court appearance on Oct. 1.

Arkansas State Police agent Mikie McNeak testified Monday that Lewellyn admitted to driving past Sutherland, doubling back and abducting her and then driving 3 miles away to a farm to rape her and eventually buried her.

Unlike NBC's Dateline that my wife Petra and I watch somewhat detached, we know members of the family, friends of the family, the sheriff, the prosecuting attorney and many involved in the search so it's real and it's painful.

You are probably wondering, and rightfully so, what it has to do with sports or recruiting, which this space is usually used to write about.

Well, this Friday night Newport's football team will take the field to open its 2020 regular season with visiting Little Rock Mills.

Many other squads will take the field Thursday, Friday or Saturday to try and play a football season that plenty thought might not happen and still has some hurdles to jump because of covid-19.

Arkansas commits such as Wynne senior offensive lineman Terry Wells, the Little Rock Parkview senior duo of tight end Erin Outley and quarterback Landon Rogers, Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, Dewitt junior tight end Dax Courtney and Greenland junior defensive end JJ Hollingsworth will all take the field for themselves, their teammates and their communities.

In each of these towns, the people will hopefully be able to set aside the world's troubles and tragedies and come together as one at least for a few hours and heal if needed.

It's been 40 years since I last stepped on the field as a Greyhound, but I still remember the camaraderie, the community support, how Newport bonded as one for hours and the pride we all had in doing something together.

They have been behind me through my health struggles and loss of my mom, dad, brother and other friends. I cherish being from Newport.

This year's Greyhound team, regarded as a legit Class 3A title contender, is one that many have looked forward to for a long time.

It is blessed with stars such as junior quarterback Eli Alcorn, senior North Alabama tailback pledge Tharon Davis, two wideouts over 6-5 and a sophomore class that comes up from a junior high program that has not lost a game since 2016.

In no way is this going to take away the horror of last week, but many times sport has been a galvanizing and healing force for small towns all over the country.

One can only hope that can be the case once again this weekend in Newport and other small towns.