State police ID victim in fatal Fayetteville crash

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
Arkansas State Police identified the victim of a fatal wreck in Tuesday morning in Fayetteville as 41-year-old Amberlyn Madsen.
Madsen was driving south on the Fulbright Expressway around 9 a.m. when she lost control of her Lexus, according to a state police preliminary crash report.
The vehicle struck a bridge pillar before coming to a rest.
No additional injuries were listed by state police.
Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.
At least 399 have people died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.