State police ID victim in fatal Fayetteville crash

Arkansas State Police identified the victim of a fatal wreck in Tuesday morning in Fayetteville as 41-year-old Amberlyn Madsen.

Madsen was driving south on the Fulbright Expressway around 9 a.m. when she lost control of her Lexus, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The vehicle struck a bridge pillar before coming to a rest.

No additional injuries were listed by state police.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 399 have people died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.