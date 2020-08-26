State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wolves picked second in Sun Belt West

The Sun Belt Conference announced its preseason awards and predictions Tuesday, and Arkansas State University had three players making both the first and second teams. The Red Wolves also were picked to finish second in the West Division behind Louisiana-Lafayette.

Senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr., junior offensive lineman Jarrett Horst and sophomore kicker Blake Grupe were all named to the first team. Senior center Jacob Still, senior defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and junior safety Antonio Fletcher were named to the second team.

Appalachian State and Louisiana-Lafayette, who were chosen to play in the Sun Belt Championship Game, had the most total players across the first and second teams with 10 each. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial were named the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year.

Arkansas State is set to open its season at Memphis on Sept. 5, and will start Sun Belt play with a trip to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 3.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services