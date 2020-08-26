Sections
State Sports Briefs

Today at 3:45 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wolves picked second in Sun Belt West

The Sun Belt Conference announced its preseason awards and predictions Tuesday, and Arkansas State University had three players making both the first and second teams. The Red Wolves also were picked to finish second in the West Division behind Louisiana-Lafayette.

Senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr., junior offensive lineman Jarrett Horst and sophomore kicker Blake Grupe were all named to the first team. Senior center Jacob Still, senior defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and junior safety Antonio Fletcher were named to the second team.

Appalachian State and Louisiana-Lafayette, who were chosen to play in the Sun Belt Championship Game, had the most total players across the first and second teams with 10 each. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial were named the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year.

Arkansas State is set to open its season at Memphis on Sept. 5, and will start Sun Belt play with a trip to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 3.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sun Belt

Conference

Preseason

Football Teams

First Team Offense

QB – Zac Thomas, App State

RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

RB – Josh Johnson, ULM

OL – Noah Hannon, App State

OL – Baer Hunter, App State

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

OL – Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State

OL – Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Corey Sutton, App State

WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy

First Team Defense

DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern

LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

DB – Shaun Jolly, App State

DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy

First Team Special Teams

K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS – Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

