State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wolves picked second in Sun Belt West
The Sun Belt Conference announced its preseason awards and predictions Tuesday, and Arkansas State University had three players making both the first and second teams. The Red Wolves also were picked to finish second in the West Division behind Louisiana-Lafayette.
Senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr., junior offensive lineman Jarrett Horst and sophomore kicker Blake Grupe were all named to the first team. Senior center Jacob Still, senior defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and junior safety Antonio Fletcher were named to the second team.
Appalachian State and Louisiana-Lafayette, who were chosen to play in the Sun Belt Championship Game, had the most total players across the first and second teams with 10 each. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial were named the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year.
Arkansas State is set to open its season at Memphis on Sept. 5, and will start Sun Belt play with a trip to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 3.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Sun Belt
Conference
Preseason
Football Teams
First Team Offense
QB – Zac Thomas, App State
RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
RB – Josh Johnson, ULM
OL – Noah Hannon, App State
OL – Baer Hunter, App State
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
OL – Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State
OL – Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM
WR – Corey Sutton, App State
WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State
WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy
First Team Defense
DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State
DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern
LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
DB – Shaun Jolly, App State
DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern
DB – Corey Straughter, ULM
DB – Dell Pettus, Troy
First Team Special Teams
K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
RS – Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern