UNDER THE RADAR: Maumelle’s Carl Daughtery Jr.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Maumelle’s Carl Daughtery Jr.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard

Size: 6-3, 179 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, he averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 67 percent at the free throw line.

Interest: Pepperdine, Missouri State, Ball State, Elon, UCA and Arkansas State

Coach Michael Shook:

“He’s such a high-character kid. Wonderful, wonderful person to be around. He has an extremely good, hard work ethic. He does a great job in the classroom and makes really good grades. Those are the kind of qualities that carry over to wherever he’s going to go or whatever he’s going to do. He’s going to be successful.

“He’s worked his tail off in the gym. When I have 10h graders playing varsity, I kind of focus on whatever you’re best at. Just do that, don’t try to do too much. Don't try and prove you can do x, y and z. Stick to what you’re good at until you get comfortable as a sophomore playing against guys that are two years older than you.

“Carl’s big strength is his shooting. I let him know last year, I said, 'Man, anytime you have any space, look at the rim. Let it fly. I’ve got confidence in you. I want you to shoot that ball and he did a good job of that.' He’s really worked on developing more of his game. He’s getting a lot better at attacking the rim and putting the ball on the floor. His handles are improving. His defense is getting significantly better.”

Worked out on his own before team workouts allowed:

“I know he and his dad put in a lot of time in the weight room. He was behind in that area as a sophomore. He was kind of a smaller guy as far as being thin. He’s been working on his own. Getting stronger, lifting weights, running hills.“