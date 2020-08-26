U.S. denied 'snapback' for Iran

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council, at the United Nations. The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting “terrorists.” Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the United States has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that was endorsed by the U.N. Security Council. (Mike Segar/Pool via AP, File)

UNITED NATIONS -- The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration's demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew a rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting "terrorists."

Indonesia's ambassador to the U.N., Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement in response to requests from Russia and China to disclose results of his polling of the views of all 15 council members on the U.S. action.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the United States has the legal right to "snap back" U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that was endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.

All the council members, except the Dominican Republic, had informed the council president that the U.S. administration's action was illegal because Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018.

Djani told members at the end of a virtual meeting Tuesday on the Mideast that there was no general agreement among council members.

"Having contacted the members and received letters from many member countries it is clear to me that there is one member which has a particular position on the issues, while there are significant numbers of members who have contesting views," he said.

"In my view there is no consensus in the council," Djani said. "Thus, the president is not in the position to take further action."

That means the U.N.'s most powerful body, at least during Indonesia's presidency, is not going to take up the U.S. demand.

Niger takes over the council presidency in September, and its ambassador also sent a joint letter with South Africa, Tunisia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines calling the U.S. "ineligible" to trigger "snap-back" because it is not a party to the Iran agreement. So it is likely to ignore the U.S. demand as well.

The U.S. Mission to the U.N. later issued a statement saying the U.S. "is on firm legal ground to initiate the restoration of sanctions" under the Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The fact that some council members expressed disagreement with our legal position in an informal [virtual meeting] does not have any legal effect," the mission said.

Pompeo came to the United Nations after the Security Council rejected a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, which is set to expire Oct. 18. Only the Dominican Republic supported the United States. Russia and China voted no, with the remaining 11 countries abstaining.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft on Tuesday repeated Pompeo's message: "The United States will never allow the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism to freely buy and sell planes, tanks, missiles, and other kinds of conventional weapons ... [or] to have a nuclear weapon."

Craft accused the council of lacking "courage and moral clarity," and accused Iran of defying the arms embargo and "fomenting conflict and murder throughout the world as it supplies weapons to proxy militias and terrorist groups."

She said it's Russia and China who "revel in this council's dysfunction and failure," Iran "that celebrates its newfound leverage over the free nations of the world" and Hezbollah, the Houthis and Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela that welcome the possibility of new Iranian weapons and support. She also criticized European nations for opposing "snap-back."

"The Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company in this matter in light of the unmistakable truth in guiding our actions," she said. "I only regret that the other members of this council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists."