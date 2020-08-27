Amazon plans Maumelle facility

Amazon.com will open a delivery station in Maumelle later this year that will result in the creation of "dozens" of full- and part-time jobs, the global technology and online retail corporation announced Thursday.

A delivery station collects packages from Amazon centers that are then loaded onto vehicles to take them over the "last mile" to customers, the company said.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Amazon to our community,” Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris said in a release.

The station will be the fourth operation the company will open in Central Arkansas in the past two years.

Amazon's first facility in the region is a tent-like structure in North Little Rock that opened in 2018.

An 826,000-square feet fulfillment center is under construction at the Port of Little Rock. Amazon.com also is spending $8 million to repurpose a building on Interstate 30 near Otter Creek.

