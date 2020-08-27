Bryant school bus driver charged with driving under influence

A Bryant School District bus is shown in the ditch on Mills Park Road in Bryant just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The bus was carrying 11 kids at the time of the accident, according to the Bryant Police Department. (Courtesy photo / Bryant Police Department )

A Bryant School District bus driver was charged with driving under the influence of drugs Thursday afternoon after, police said, she ran off the road while transporting 11 schoolchildren.

The Bryant Police Department reported that Kimberly Rogers was charged with driving while intoxicated (drugs), 11 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and careless and prohibited driving after police received a call of a school bus that had driven off the road and into a ditch on Mills Park Road just before 2 p.m.

Rogers, according to a Bryant Police Department post on Facebook, was noticeably impaired while speaking to the investigating officer.

Another bus transported the children.

Rogers was taken to the Police Department where she received a series of tests. Police said that they determined she was under the influence of prescription drugs.

There were no injuries reported at the time of the accident, according to the Facebook post.