Class 7A Super Six

No. 1

Bryant

COACH Buck James

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2019 RECORD 13-0

KEY RETURNERS QB Austin Ledbetter (Sr., 6-2, 205); WR Hayden Schrader (Sr., 6-2, 200); CB Kyle Knox (Sr., 6-1, 185)

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won the past two Class 7A state championships, defeating 7A-Central rival North Little Rock in both games. ... James is a three-time state-title winning coach, winning twice at Bryant and the 2012 Class 5A crown at Camden Fairview.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Saturday Benton^

Sept. 4 at Marion

Sept. 18 Trinity Christian (Texas)

Sept. 25 FS Northside*

Oct. 2 at LR Catholic*

Oct. 9 LR Central*

Oct. 16 at LR Southwest*

Oct. 23 Cabot*

Oct. 30 at North Little Rock*

Nov. 6 Conway*

*7A-Central Conference game

^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

No. 2

North Little Rock

COACH J.R. Eldridge

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2019 RECORD 8-5

KEY RETURNERS QB Kareame Cotton (Sr., 6-2, 195); RB Fred O'Donald (Sr., 6-1, 205); RB Aaron Sims (Sr., 6-2, 195)

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock played in the past four Class 7A state championship games, winning in 2017 against Bentonville. ... Eldridge won two consecutive Class 4A state titles at Arkadelphia in 2017 and 2018. ... The Charging Wildcats won 52 games the past five seasons under Jamie Mitchell, who is now at Shades Valley in Irondale, Ala.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 4 at Springdale Har-Ber

Sept. 11 Fayetteville

Sept. 18 West Memphis

Sept. 25 LR Central*

Oct. 2 at Conway*

Oct. 9 LR Southwest*

Oct. 16 at LR Catholic*

Oct. 23 at FS Northside*

Oct. 30 Bryant*

Nov. 6 Cabot*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 3

Bentonville

COACH Jody Grant

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2019 RECORD 11-1

KEY RETURNERS WR Caz Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180); OL Ethan Fitzgerald (Sr., 6-1, 235); LB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-1, 220)

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has won the past four 7A-West Conference championships and earned 25 consecutive league victories. ... Joyce has orally committed to Central Florida. ... The Tigers are looking to reach the state championship for the first time since 2017.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 4 at Conway

Sept. 11 Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst

Sept. 18 Mill Valley (Kan.)

Sept. 25 Springdale Har-Ber

Oct. 2 at FS Southside*

Oct. 9 at Rogers Heritage*

Oct. 16 Fayetteville*

Oct. 23 Rogers*

Oct. 30 at Springdale*

Nov. 6 Bentonville West*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 4

Bentonville West

COACH Bryan Pratt

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2019 RECORD 7-5

KEY RETURNERS QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170); WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165); LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 5-9, 160)

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville West has played in the semifinals in two of the program's first four seasons (2017, 2019). ... McDonald enters his third season as the Wolverines' starting quarterback. ... Bradic had 150 tackles and 3 sacks last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Saturday at Broken Arrow, Okla.

Sept. 4 Muskogee, Okla.

Sept. 11 at LR Central

Sept. 25 at Fayetteville*

Oct. 2 Springdale*

Oct. 9 Rogers*

Oct. 16 at Springdale Har-Ber*

Oct. 23 at Rogers Heritage*

Oct. 30 FS Southside*

Nov. 6 at Bentonville*

*7A-West Conference game

No. 5

Fayetteville

COACH Casey Dick

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2019 RECORD 6-6

KEY RETURNERS WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180); WR Isaiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170); LB Kaiden Turner (Jr., 6-1, 220)

NOTEWORTHY Dick, who played quarterback at the University of Arkansas, is in his second season at Fayetteville after one year at Van Buren. ... Since winning the Class 7A state title in 2016, the Bulldogs have not advanced past the quarterfinals. ... Fayetteville returns 11 starters from last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Fridayat Conway

Sept. 4 Owasso, Okla.

Sept. 11 at North Little Rock

Sept. 25 Bentonville West*

Oct. 2 at Rogers*

Oct. 9 FS Southside*

Oct. 16 at Bentonville*

Oct. 23 Springdale*

Oct. 30 Rogers Heritage*

Nov. 6 at Springdale Har-Ber*

*7A-West Conference game

No. 6

Cabot

COACH Scott Reed

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2019 RECORD 6-5

KEY RETURNERS QB Tyler Gee (Sr., 6-1, 200); WR Braden Jay (Jr., 5-8, 168); CB Tyler Parks (Sr., 5-9, 154)

NOTEWORTHY Gee threw 24 touchdown passes in 2019 in Cabot's new Spread offense under Reed. ... Cabot is looking for its first 10-win season since 2015. ... Senior WR Marlon Crockett transferred to Cabot from Searcy in the offseason. Crockett caught 13 touchdown passes for Searcy's Class 6A state championship team last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Friday Searcy

Sept. 4 at Jonesboro

Sept. 11 at El Dorado

Sept. 25 LR Catholic*

Oct. 2 at LR Southwest*

Oct. 9 Conway*

Oct. 16 LR Central*

Oct. 23 at Bryant*

Oct. 30 FS Northside*

Nov. 6at North Little Rock*

*7A-Central Conference game