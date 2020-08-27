ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Supreme Court exhibit opens, applications open for Arts on Tour

Barbara Webb, justice-elect to the Arkansas Supreme Court, and guest curator Ernie Dumas examine the panels in the new “Arkansas Supreme Court” exhibit at the Old State House Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Court exhibit

"Arkansas Supreme Court," a new permanent exhibit covering the more than 70-year tenancy of the state Supreme Court at the Old State House, opens Friday at what is now the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

The court moved to the new state Capitol in 1912. The exhibit consists of six interpretative panels explaining the court's history, including its involvement in the so-called Brooks-Baxter War, plus reproductions of historic rulings and a video that provides context and background to the court's activities.

At 6 p.m. today, in lieu of an opening reception, the museum is releasing a video on its website, oldstatehouse.com, and on social media, of Barbara Webb, recently elected to the Supreme Court, touring the exhibit with museum director Bill Gatewood and journalist and author Ernie Dumas, the guest curator.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685.

Tech exhibition

Works by 12 Arkansas Tech University faculty members are on display in the "ATU Department of Art Faculty Biennial 2020" exhibition, through Oct. 23 at Norman Hall Art Gallery, 203 W. Q St., Russellville. The exhibition includes works by Summer Bruch, Lyn Brands, Lynnette Gilbert, Jasmine Greer, Neal Harrington, Andy Huss, Manami Ishimura, John McGrew, Jessica Mongeon, David Mudrinich, Dustin Simpson and Jonathan Welch. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; occupancy is limited to 10 at one time. Visit atu.edu/art/gallery.php.

Jonesboro 'Outsiders'

The Foundation of Arts will stage "The Outsiders" adapted by Christopher Sergel, from the book by S.E. Hinton, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $18, $15 for children 12 and younger, Arkansas State University students, military/veterans and senior citizens. Call (870) 935-2726 or foajonesboro.org.

'Skinny' discussion

Michael Tyler, author of the children's picture book "The Skin You Live In," will discuss the book's lessons — friendship, acceptance, self-esteem and diversity — and how an experience with his young son led him to write it in an "Inspiring Conversation," online 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, part of the Clinton Foundation's "Bridge Builders" series. Sponsor is Coulson Oil. Register at tinyurl.com/y5jjvzyj.

Touring roster

Solo and ensemble performers, visual artists and preparers of traveling art exhibitions can apply through 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 for the Arkansas Arts Council's Arts on Tour Artist Roster.

The Arts Council supports roster artists by partially reimbursing presenters up to 40% of the artist's contract costs. To be eligible, performing or visual artists or groups must maintain a primary residence in Arkansas or have an Arkansas-based contact and have presented concerts, exhibitions, programs or lecture-demonstrations in locations away from their home locations at least twice in the previous year; exhibitions must have been presented in a formal gallery space.

Applications are available at ArkansasArts.org. An independent panel will review applicants Nov. 12.