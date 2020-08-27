Familiar faces shuffle on line

First in a series previewing position groups for the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE – Four of five offensive line starters for the University of Arkansas are back, but the group could have a drastically different look when the Razorbacks open this season against No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 26.

Senior left tackle Myron Cunningham has been the line’s only first-teamer in the same spot in practice this week in periods open to the media compared to where he started against Missouri to close last season.

Sophomore Ricky Stromberg, who started the final 11 games at left guard or right guard, has been working at first-team center in place of senior Ty Clary, who has 23 consecutive starts.

Sophomore Noah Gatlin and redshirt freshman Beaux Limmer are working at right tackle and right guard in place of junior Dalton Wagner and Stromberg, respectively, with redshirt sophomore Luke Jones at left guard in place of Austin Capps, who was a senior last season.

The Razorbacks started practicing in full pads Tuesday, so plenty could change up front in the coming weeks.

Coach Sam Pittman said there are eight or nine players competing for the starting spots, with several working at multiple spots.

“When you only have 16 or 17 O-linemen, they have to play different positions,” Pittman said. “Now, as we get closer to the season, we’re going to cut that out.

“We’re going to make sure we have them understanding the guy that’s definitely going to play next to him. But it has been advantageous to us just to find out who can play.”

Stromberg played center the first three games of his senior year at Tulsa Union High School, so he’s not completely new to the position.

“In practice, I’ve been taking most of the center reps,” Stromberg said. “I’m adjusting. It’s going good so far. I’m liking it.”

Wagner, who started every game at right tackle in 2019, did individual drills in practice and figures to compete to keep the No. 1 spot.

Other second-teamers this week included Clary at center, junior Shane Clenin at left guard, sophomore Ryan Winkel at right guard, redshirt freshman Brady Latham at right tackle and true freshman Marcus Henderson at left tackle.

“I was really pleased with the line,” Pittman said after Tuesday’s practice. “We have to strain on our blocks, and I thought they did more than what I had seen.

“We’re still trying to find the right pieces, and as we find the best five we have, we’re trying to find the best No. 6, No. 7, No. 8. We’re a lot closer than what we were a week ago.”

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said the line is benefiting by practicing against defensive coordinator Barry Odom’s group.

“Barry, they do a lot of stuff on defense and they’re going to make it hard on us,” Briles said. “We’re going to have to come to work every single day and know exactly what we’re getting into there, because he does a great job.”

Pittman, a veteran offensive line coach, said he likes Stromberg at center.

“I think he’s doing a really nice job,” Pittman said. “Him and Ty are having a nice battle in there for the center spot.”

Stromberg and Clary also works at guard.

“Me and Ty, we’re just battling it out,” Stromberg said. “This is not personal. We’re just battling it out like teammates. That’s how it is.”

Jones redshirted after transferring from Notre Dame, where he didn’t play as a true freshman.

“He has excellent feet,” Pittman said. “He’s quick. He’s very talented.”

Jones is listed at 6-5 and 294 pounds.

“When I got here, I don’t know what he weighed, but he’s gained quality weight,” Pittman said. “He looks like an SEC O-lineman, and he moves like one.”

Pittman said Jones can also play center.

“Very intelligent,” Pittman said. “Obviously, with him being able to play center it brings a lot more value to the table from him. But just a really good kid who works hard. Just been really proud of him.”

Gatlin likely would have challenged for a starting job last year, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury the first day of training camp.

“Noah Gatlin is back, and he’s moving well,” running back Rakeem Boyd said. “He’s getting the hang of it. You’re not going to come back and just automatically be Superman. You’ve got to work, and he’s worked.

“The whole line is working. I love my O-linemen.”

Senior defensive end Dorian Gerald, who redshirted due to a neck injury and missed the final 11 games last year, said he’s been impressed with the offensive linemen in practice.

“They challenge us every single day,” Gerald said. “I definitely know this year they’re a lot tougher. They’re a lot more physical. They’re stronger.”

Among listed weights for the offensive linemen, Cunningham has gone from 290 to 325; Stromberg from 266 to 311; Wagner from 302 to 319; Gatlin from 302 to 307; Clary from 285 to 298; Clenin from 302 to 316; Latham from 284 to 296; and Winkel from 285 to 307.

“I think we’re doing good right now,” Cunningham said. “I think we’ve still got a little bit of ways to go, and we’ve got some time. But I think we’re going to be good come season time.

“We’re going to be a lot better just because of the added size and added strength, and especially with this tempo offense we’re all going to be in better shape for it.

“We get tired sometimes, but that’s expected when you go tempo. Every day we’re just fighting it, trying to get better.”

Henderson, listed at 6-5 and 284, is from Memphis University School.

“First of all, I think he’s really smart,” Pittman said of how Henderson has worked his way onto the depth chart. “He’s learned the offense awfully fast. Another thing, he has outstanding feet.

“He likes to compete. He’s ahead of a lot of freshmen that I’ve coached in my past as far as the mental game of it, the strain, the competition part of it.”

Briles praised the job strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker and his staff have done molding the offensive linemen.

“You can tell from January to where we’re at right now these guys have changed physically,” Briles said. “I think they’ve slimmed up, put on some muscle mass and look good.

“I feel like our energy level has been really good at that position as well. We’ve got good players. Now we’ve just got to go out and see how physical we can be.”

Boyd rushed for 1,133 yards last season.

“I expect Rakeem to have another 1,000-yard season – even more,” Stromberg said. “We’re all bigger up front. We can handle the big guys a lot better this year.

“I expect us to blow it out of the water this year, to be honest. I expect a lot out of our group.”

Arkansas offensive line at a glance

KEY LOSSES Austin Capps, Kirby Adcock

RETURNING STARTERS T Myron Cunningham (10 career starts), C Ty Clary (27), T Dalton Wagner (13), G Ricky Stromberg (11).

WHO’S BACK Noah Gatlin, Shane Clenin, Beaux Limmer, Brady Latham, Austin Nix, Dylan Rathcke, Drew Vest.

WHO’S NEW Luke Jones, Marcus Henderson, Jalen St. John, Ray Curry Jr., Payton Simpson.

ANALYSIS

Competition on the line should be much stronger, as some returning starters are not guaranteed to keep their jobs. Cunningham will be an anchor at left tackle after becoming a starter last season as a junior-college transfer. Stromberg figures to start whether it’s at center or guard, where he broke into the lineup as a true freshman. Several linemen made significant weight gains, which will help the group be more physical. The line also will benefit from working with position coach Brad Davis, a longtime SEC assistant, and new Coach Sam Pittman, a veteran offensive line coach before finally getting his chance to lead a program.