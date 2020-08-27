Five games to watch

Benton vs. Bryant (Saturday)

The Salt Bowl is always one of the biggest games of the high school football season. This year's game, despite being held in front of no more than 12,000 spectators because of Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, will feature the Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 teams in Class 7A (Bryant) and Class 6A (Benton). Bryant has won all four meetings with Buck James as head coach.

Fayetteville at North Little Rock (Sept. 11)

Two of Class 7A's top programs over the past decade are meeting in nonconference play. J.R. Eldridge, a Fayetteville graduate, will coach against his alma mater in his first home game as the North Little Rock coach. Fayetteville and North Little Rock last met in the Class 7A state championship game in 2016, with the Bulldogs winning it all.

LR Central at Cabot (Oct. 16)

Little Rock Central has its best team in a long time under third-year Coach Kent Laster. If the Tigers want to grab a top four seed in the 7A-Central Conference, a victory at Cabot would help matters. They'll have to stop Cabot's high-powered offense with senior quarterback Tyler Gee, who has orally committed to the University of Central Arkansas.

Bryant at North Little Rock (Oct. 30)

The winner of the 7A-Central has won this game each of the past four seasons. It was Bryant that ended North Little Rock's three-year run as league champions with a victory over the Charging Wildcats last season in Saline County. Expect another great matchup with the top two teams in Class 7A.

Bentonville West at Bentonville (Nov. 6)

Conference championships have been on the line in this crosstown rivalry game. If Bentonville and Bentonville West can stay healthy, there's a chance the season finale at Tiger Stadium could be for the 7A-West once again.