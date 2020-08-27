Fort Smith rivalry goes from last to first

Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood (7)has never lost to Fort Smith Southside. The Grizzlies have won the past four meetings after the Mavericks had won 11 consecutive games. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)

FORT SMITH — There are no conference championships on the line or playoff spots up for grabs tonight when the Battle of Rogers Avenue is played for the 60th time since 1965.

None of that matters anyway when Fort Smith’s two high schools go head-to-head. Records are thrown out the window, and the only thing that ever matters is annual bragging rights when South-side and Northside get it on.

The game tonight at Mayo-Thompson Stadium will include a number of firsts. It’s the first time the crosstown rivals have met in a season opener. It’s the first time they have met in back-to-back games, having played each other in the season finale in November. It’s also the first time since 1981 they have met in the regular season when it’s not a conference game.

There will be no general admission tickets available for the game, but Southside is planning to show the live stream of the game on the video board at Jim Rowland Stadium.

Northside Coach Mike Falleur is well versed in the significance of this meeting. He was a player 40-plus years ago in the game and has coached the Grizzlies in six of these meetings.

“I think it’s different, but in the big scheme of things, it’s Southside,” Falleur said. “To me, it doesn’t matter that it’s not a conference game or the 10th game, it’s Southside. So that same feeling I got 45 years ago playing in it, and now coaching in it, it doesn’t matter if it’s nonconference or conference, or Week One or Week 10, it’s Southside.”

In the spring, the Arkansas Activities Association decided to balance out the 16-school Class 7A. In order to keep both the West and Central conferences at eight schools apiece, the AAA had to split the Fort Smith schools into separate conferences for the first time since 1981. Northside was left in the 7A-Central, while Southside was moved to the 7A-West. For at least the next two seasons, they will remain in separate conferences.

While this battle is commonly played to a packed stadium, that won’t be the case tonight as there will be limited seating capacity under social-distancing guidelines.

“I think it will be neat to kick off the high school season, especially in this area,” Falleur said. “It’s already a big game and to be the first game played in the state, I think it will be even better.”

Northside has won the past four meetings. Prior to that streak, Southside had won 11 consecutive games. Last season, the Grizzlies walked out of Jim Rowland Stadium with a 35-12 victory, even though neither team made the playoffs.

The Battle of Rogers Avenue will be a new experience for first-year Southside Coach Kim Dameron, although the former head coach at Eastern Illinois is no stranger to the game, having played at both Bentonville and Rogers back in the late 1970s.

“I can’t wait for it to get here. We’re excited about the opportunity,” Dameron said at a recent media gathering at Hunts Park in Fort Smith. “I don’t worry too much about what goes on other than with my team. I never have anywhere I’ve ever been. We’re going to try and be the best Southside team we can be on that night, and we’re going to let it fly and see what happens.”

Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood has never lost to Southside. The Texas A&M commit tried to downplay the impact the game has, but he struggled to maintain his low-key demeanor when asked about looking across the line of scrimmage at the Mavericks.

“It’s going to be great,” he said. “We’re really excited about playing.”

On the other side, Mavericks star defensive end Shawn Rogers, who is looking at a number of schools including Ouachita Baptist University, was a little more animated when asked about the game.

“They better be ready,” said Rogers, then repeated the phrase multiple times. “It will be packed, it will be fun and we’re going out there to show them. It’s now or never.”

For Falleur, the game’s magnitude can’t be minimized just because the stakes are not as high as when they met annually on the final night of the regular season.

“It’s a big ball game,” Falleur said. “Our kids will be excited, their kids will be excited. It’s a heck of a way to start the season.”

At a glance

FS SOUTHSIDE AT FS NORTHSIDE

WHERE Mayo-Thompson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams. ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school’s web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES For the first time since 1981, these crosstown rivals will not be in the same conference as the Arkansas Activities Association placed Southside in the 7A-West, and left Northside in the 7A-Central for the 2020-22 cycle in order to maintain the 8-school balance in the state’s largest classification. … This is also the first time the schools have played the last game of one season, then the first game of the next season, and the first time they have met in the season-opener. … Northside won the 2019 season finale 35-12. … The Grizzlies are led by Texas A&M commit QB Dreyden Norwood, who looked sensational in a scrimmage last week against Bentonville West. Norwood is expected to flourish under new offensive coordinator Greg Kendrick. … Northside has no shortage of weapons on offense, but none are more explosive than mercurial senior WR Tyhee Prosise, who has been clocked at 4.41 in the 40 and was an all-conference selection a year ago. … Southside will have a new look as Kim Dameron replaces longtime Mavericks coach Jeff Williams. Dameron is the former coach at Eastern Illinois and was a standout player at both Bentonville and Rogers back in the late 1970s. … Southside looked sharp in a scrimmage last week, especially on defense. … All-state defensive end Shawn Rogers leads the Mavericks’ defense along with LB Landen Chaffey, who recorded 95 tackles a year ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Southside, RB Jay Washington (Sr., 5-11,165), OL Marlon Briggs (Sr., 6-0, 330), DE Shawn Rogers (Sr., 6-1, 265), LB Landen Chaffey (Sr., 6-1, 220). Northside, QB Dreyden Norwood (Sr., 6-1, 185), WR Tyhee Prosise (Sr., 5-9, 150), OL Jordian Green (Sr., 6-3, 290), DB William Releford (Sr., 5-9, 160).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Southside is No. 13 in Class 7A; Northside is No. 10.

HOOTEN’S LINE Northside by 7

OUR TAKE Northside 24, Southside 14

— Chip Souza • @NWAChip

The Battle of Rogers Ave.

Northside leads series 32-25-2

2019 — Northside, 35-12* (@SHS)

2018 — Northside, 23-13* (@NHS)

2017 — Northside, 35-13* (@SHS)

2016 — Northside, 52-13* (@NHS)

2015 — Southside, 22-15* (@NHS)

2014 — Southside, 35-14* (@SHS)

2013 — Southside, 14-10* (@NHS)

2012 — Southside, 45-26* (@SHS)

2011 — Southside, 41-24# (@SHS)

2011 — Southside, 56-7* (@NHS)

2010 — Southside, 56-29* (@SHS)

2009 — Southside, 26-22* (@NHS)

2008 — Southside, 27-24* (@SHS)

2007 — Southside, 28-21* (@NHS)

2006 — Southside, 24-10* (@SHS)

2005 — Northside, 35-17* (@NHS)

2004 — Northside, 26-9* (@SHS)

2003 — Southside, 9-0* (@NHS)

2002 — Southside, 32-20* (@SHS)

2001 — Northside, 30-13* (@NHS)

2000 — Southside, 38-34* (@SHS)

1999 — Northside, 28-16* (@NHS)

1998 — Southside, 38-20* (@SHS)

1997 — Southside, 35-24* (@NHS)

1996 — Northside, 24-0* (@SHS)

1995 — Southside, 35-21* (@NHS)

1994 — Northside, 12-7* (@SHS)

1993 — Southside, 17-16* (@NHS)

1992 — Northside, 20-19* (@SHS)

1991 — Southside, 27-7* (@NHS)

1990 — Southside, 24-14* (@SHS)

1989 — Northside, 29-3*

1988 — Southside, 7-6%

1988 — Northside, 30-3*

1987 — Northside, 27-7%

1987 — Southside, 23-8*

1986 — Southside, 10-6*

1985 — Northside, 20-10*

1984 — Northside, 9-0*

1983 — Northside, 21-14 (OT) *

1982 — Northside, 23-20*

1981 — Northside, 10-9*

1980 — Northside, 14-6

1979 — Northside, 24-6

1978 — Southside, 6-5

1977 — Southside, 15-8

1976 — Tie, 7-7

1975 — Northside, 3-0

1974 — Northside, 24-7

1973 — Tie, 14-14

1972 — Northside, 10-8

1971 — Northside, 35-0

1970 — Northside, 33-19

1970 — Northside, 26-0

1969 — Northside, 14-9

1968 — Northside, 43-0

1967 — Northside, 20-0

1966 — Northside, 30-7

1965 — Northside, 26-0*

*— Conference Game

# — 7A playoff Game

% — Class AAAA Championship Game, War Memorial Stadium, LR

NOTABLE Northside and Southside played in the AAA-West in 1965, the AAAA-West/AAAAA-West/7A-West from 1981-2011 and 2014-15, the 7A/6A-Central in 2012-13, and the 7A-Central from 2016-present.

From 1965-1989, all games were played at Northside’s Mayo-Thompson Stadium (then Grizzly Stadium). The first game at Jim Rowland Stadium (then Southside Stadium) was in 1990. The stadium opened in 1989.

Source: Walter Woodie