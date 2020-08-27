Hico Street Dollar General robbed

SILOAM SPRINGS — The Dollar General at 1000 N. Hico St. was robbed Tuesday, according to a news release from Capt. Derek Spicer of the Police Department.

About 9:35 p.m. a male walked into the Dollar General and demanded money from the employee while showing a black hand gun, according to the release.

Police said the robber left the store walking east on Cheri Whitlock Avenue. No injuries were reported and no money was taken during the incident, according to the release.

The robber is described as a white male about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, police said. The robber has a slim build and was wearing a black mask, green jacket with a gray hood over his head, gray sweatpants and blue and white shoes, according to the release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at

(479) 524-4118 or at tips@siloamsprings.com. The investigation is ongoing and police aren’t releasing any additional information.