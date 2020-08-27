Illinois teen held in protest killings

A protester launches a projectile toward police Tuesday night during clashes outside the county courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. More photos at arkansasonline.com/827wisconsin/. (AP/David Goldman)

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after two people were shot to death during a third-straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., was taken into custody in Illinois, facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha.

Two people were killed Tuesday night and a third was wounded in an attack apparently carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

"I just killed somebody," the gunman could be heard saying at one point during the violence that broke out just before midnight.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBPZH5cfez0]

In the wake of the killings, Gov. Tony Evers authorized the sending of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops. The governor's office said he is working with other states to bring in additional National Guard members and law officers. Authorities also announced a 7 p.m. curfew, an hour earlier than the night before.

"A senseless tragedy like this cannot happen again," the governor, a Democrat, said in a statement. "I again ask those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights please do so peacefully and safely, as so many did last night. I also ask the individuals who are not there to exercise those rights to please stay home and let local first responders, law enforcement and members of the Wisconsin National Guard do their jobs."

In Washington, the Justice Department said it is sending in the FBI and federal marshals in response to the unrest. The White House said up to 2,000 National Guard troops would be made available.

The dead were identified only as a 26-year-old Silver Lake, Wis., resident and a 36-year-old from Kenosha. The wounded person, a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wis., was expected to survive, police said.

"We were all chanting 'Black lives matter' at the gas station and then we heard, boom, boom, and I told my friend, 'That's not fireworks,'" 19-year-old protester Devin Scott told the Chicago Tribune. "And then this guy with this huge gun runs by us in the middle of the street and people are yelling, 'He shot someone! He shot someone!' And everyone is trying to fight the guy, chasing him and then he started shooting again."

Rittenhouse was assigned a public defender in Illinois for a hearing Friday on his transfer to Wisconsin. The public defender's office had no comment. Under Wisconsin law, anyone 17 or older is treated as an adult in the criminal-justice system.

Much of Rittenhouse's Facebook page is devoted to praising law enforcement, with references to Blue Lives Matter, a movement that supports police.

The sheriff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that militia members or armed vigilantes had been patrolling Kenosha's streets in recent nights, but he did not know if the suspect was among them.

Before the shooting, the conservative website The Daily Caller conducted a video interview with the teen suspect in front of a boarded-up business.

"So people are getting injured, and our job is to protect this business," the young man said. "And part of my job is to also help people. If there is somebody hurt, I'm running into harm's way. That's why I have my rifle -- because I can protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit."

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is Black, said in an interview with the news program "Democracy Now" that the shootings were not surprising and that white militias have been ignored for too long.

"How many times across this country do you see armed gunmen, protesting, walking into state Capitols, and everybody just thinks it's OK?" Barnes said. "People treat that like it's some kind of normal activity that people are walking around with assault rifles."

In Wisconsin, it is legal for people 18 and over to openly carry a gun, with no license required.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/827wisconsin/]

Witness accounts and video indicate the shootings took place in two stages: The gunman first shot someone at a car lot, then ran away, fell in the street, and opened fire again as members of the crowd closed in on him.

Blake, 29, was shot in the back on Sunday as he reached into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. Kenosha police have said little about what happened other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. They have not said whether Blake was armed, and they have not disclosed the race of the three officers on the scene.

Information for this article was contributed by Todd Richmond, Gretchen Ehlke, Jeff Baenen, Amy Forliti, Don Babwin, Tammy Webber and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press.

An explosive device detonates as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle clearing the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A group holds rifles as they watch protesters on the street Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continued following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People try to push over protective fencing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A protester lays injured during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Authorities disperse protesters out of a park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP)

A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)