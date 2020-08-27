Arkansas Supreme Court justices knock election-related ballot measures

A pair of proposed changes to Arkansas’ system of elections were removed from the November ballot by the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday, ending for this year efforts to enact ranked-choice voting and a new method for drawing legislative districts.

A 6-1 majority of the court’s justices found fault with the wording that the groups behind the ballot measures used to certify that their paid canvassers met all of the requirements to collect signatures, agreeing with Secretary of State John Thurston’s decision to invalidate signatures collected by the groups.

The groups, Arkansas Voters First and Open Primaries Arkansas, wrote in submissions to the secretary of state’s office that they “acquired” criminal background checks for each of their canvassers. Thurston’s office, however, said the groups needed to certify that the canvassers “passed” the background checks.

Justice Robin Wynne, writing for the court’s majority, agreed.

“Simply acquiring or obtaining a background check is not sufficient under the plain language of the statute,” Wynne wrote. “The results of the background checks are not required to be filed with the Secretary of State, and the certification is the only assurance the public receives that the paid canvassers 'passed' background checks.”

Wynne’s opinion was joined by Chief Justice Dan Kemp and associate justices Courtney Hudson, Rhonda Wood, Shawn Womack and Karen Baker.

In a dissent, Justice Josephine Hart wrote that the court’s majority “disenfranchised more than 90,000 citizens” who signed petitions for both measures. The law requiring canvassers to pass background checks is unconstitutional, she added.

Immediately following Thursday’s ruling, the secretary of state’s office informed county election officials that the proposals -- previously certified as Issues 4 and 5 for the November ballot -- had been invalidated and do not need to appear on the ballot.

