McFadden, Beck highlight 2020 UA Hall of Honor class

— The University of Arkansas’ all-time leading football rusher and the point guard who led the Razorbacks to their only basketball national championship are among six individuals elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor this year.

Darren McFadden and Corey Beck highlight the hall’s 2020 class that also includes former football player Jon Brittenum, former baseball player Ralph Kraus, former golfer Amanda McCurdy and long-time assistant football coach Ken Turner. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, this year’s class will not be formally inducted until 2021.

McFadden was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner and twice finished runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2006 and 2007. This was his first year of eligibility for the hall.

In three seasons at Arkansas, McFadden set numerous school records, notably a career total of 4,590 rushing yards. He also rushed for 41 touchdowns and accounted for 5,881 all-purpose yards, second most in SEC history.

McFadden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year.

Beck played three seasons for the Razorbacks’ basketball team from 1992-95 after transferring from South Plains (Texas) Junior College.

In 1994, Beck scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds the Razorbacks’ 76-72 victory over Duke in the NCAA Championship Game. He was All-SEC the following year when Arkansas returned to the Final Four and finished national runner-up to UCLA.

Beck ranks second at Arkansas in career field-goal percentage (54) and third in career assists (483).

Brittenum was the starting quarterback in 1965 when the Razorbacks recorded their second consecutive undefeated regular season before losing to LSU in the Cotton Bowl, a game during which Brittenum separated his shoulder. Brittenum was also a starter the following season and was twice named All-Southwest Conference.

Turner coached several positions under three head coaches at Arkansas from 1970-89, but he was best known for his work with offensive linemen, kickers and punters. During that time the Razorbacks had several of the nation’s best in the kicking game, including All-Americans Steve Little, Kendall Trainor, Ish Ordonez, Bruce Lahay, Bill McClard and Greg Horne.

As an offensive line coach, Turner also tutored All-Americans Leotis Harris and Steve Korte.

Kraus was an All-American outfielder in 1986 when he batted .397 and tied for the team high with 91 hits. In 1985, Kraus hit a game-winning home run to defeat No. 2 Texas in the first night game ever played at the Razorbacks’ home stadium, George Cole Field.

McCurdy was a three-time All-SEC selection at Arkansas and was the Razorbacks’ first golfer to win multiple events, doing so in 2003-04 and 2005-06.