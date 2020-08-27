MUSIC MADNESS: Music moves outdoors with Sad Daddy in SoMa

Sad Daddy is made up of Joe Sundell on banjo, Rebecca Patek on fiddle, Brian Martin on guitar and Melissa Carper on acoustic bass. The band will play the outdoor dining room in SoMa at 7:30 p.m. Friday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Sad Daddy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the SoMa Little Rock Outdoor Dining Room, at the intersection of Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive and Main Street in Little Rock.

Sad Daddy, a two-man, two-woman band, raise a lot of cane for an acoustic outfit, performing their originals and putting their own spin on some old-fashioned string-band, hillbilly, roots-rock or songs you might hear at the Mountain View Folk Festival.

Sad Daddy had a series of Central Arkansas shows that were canceled due to the coronavirus but the band finally did a show May 29 for the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival for a drive-in movie event at Hot Springs Mall.

◼️ An "Acoustic Throwdown" will be held at 5 p.m. today at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar, 322 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will feature Pamela Hopkins and Aaron Beumeler at 9 p.m. today; Hopkins, Beumeler and Matteo at 9 p.m. Friday and Matt Sammons, Hopkins and Beumeler at 9 p.m. Saturday.

◼️ Singer-songwriter John Hiatt will complete his pair of livestreamed performances next week: At 7 p.m. Monday he will do a "Songs and Stories" event where he will perform and tell stories behind his songs, including a handful of fan requests. A week earlier, Hiatt performed two of his albums in their entirety, start to finish.

Tickets, which include both nights, are $40 for access or $100 for "front row experiences" which include being seen by Hiatt with your live video appearing on his screen as he shows up on yours, as well as receiving a signed setlist from one of the performances and taking part in a post-show Q&A with Hiatt.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit johnhiatt.topeka.live.

In more Hiatt high jinks, he is offering his fans a chance to join him on a safari to Africa on Oct. 11, 2021. The announcement on his website says, "Limited places are available on this small group adventure combining some amazing sights and safari along with five private shows for the group in some incredibly unique settings."

For more details, see africanmusicsafari.com.au/john-hiatt

◼️ Percussionists of all levels and skills are invited to a Drum Circle on Saturdays, continuing through Oct. 11, at Bernice Gardens, 1401 Main St., in Little Rock. Searcy Ewell will facilitate. Donations are encouraged, masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. Drums, chairs and hand sanitizer will be supplied. No musical experience is needed.

LIVE IN SPA CITY

Rockey Jones will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Chuck & Charlotte will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs.

◼️ KK & Kenny of KK & The Rev. Blues Revival will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

◼️ Cliff & Susan (Prowse) will perform their Pink Piano Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.

STAY TUNED

Metallica, onstage for the first time since September 2019 concerts that opened Chase Center in San Francisco, shows up on two Arkansas drive-in screens Saturday — 8:30 p.m. at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville and 8:15 p.m. at the Stone Drive-In Theatre in Mountain View. It's part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The concert also includes a "special guest performance" by Three Days Grace. Tickets — $115 per vehicle (up to six people) — are at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica and include four digital downloads of "S&M2," the album documenting the two concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years. Theaters will adhere to CDC guidelines and state and local health mandates on social distancing and spacing between cars, personal protective equipment and limiting restroom capacity.

◼️ Steve Wariner, Ingrid Andress and Jordan Davis will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry on the Circle TV channel, available on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels or on the DISH network.

◼️ Pam Tillis, Runaway June and Jon Pardi performed last week on Circle. Their show is available at YouTube and Facebook.

LISTEN UP

Reminder of an Arkansan's concert reported last week: Country singer Justin Moore, along with headliner Lee Brice and The Peterson Farm Brothers, will perform a free benefit virtual concert at 7 p.m. today. The concert, which will be available on demand afterward, will air within Farm Journal Field Days and on RFD TV.

For information on donating, see tinyurl.com/y38qk3xk

◼️ The Whippoorwill Arts Festival of Americana Music will be held virtually Saturday and Sunday, and will feature Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Molly Tuttle, Brittany Hass, Annie Staninec, Snap Jackson and Kamara Thomas. The festival, with performances and workshops, begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday and can be livestreamed at facebook.com or here: https://nellandjim.com/whippoorwill-arts-festival.

◼️ Putumayo, the record label that focuses on world music from the Congo to Cuba, Rio to Rome and New Orleans to Nova Scotia, has launched a series of streaming playlists on Apple Music and Spotify. The first playlists are Best of Cuba, Best of Acoustic Africa, Best of Caribbean Party, French Dinner Party and Best of African Playground.

◼️ Yo-Yo Ma joins Raffi and Lindsay Munroe on "For All You Do," a song of thanks for essential workers. The song was written by Raffi and features rising children's artist Munroe and noted cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Proceeds from downloads and streams will go to Direct Relief, an organization dedicated to providing equipment and medication to health care workers around the world. See Raffi sites on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

◼️ Wilson Pickett, who died in 2006, is still having an impact with his 1968 song, "People Make the World," written by Bobby Womack and recorded anew by Atlanta soul singer Clark King. The song and video can be enjoyed at abkco.lnk.to/clarkking.

◼️ Jimmy Chamberlin, the drummer in the band Smashing Pumpkins, has a new band, Jimmy Chamberlin Complex, and the band, which focuses on jazz, has released its latest album, "Honor," to be released Sept. 25. The album's tracks are named "Integrity," "Humanity," "Service," "Grace" and "Entitled."

◼️ Stageit will present Byrne and Kelly, who are veterans of Celtic Thunder, at 4 p.m. Saturday. See stageit.com.

◼️ Live Nation, the concert promoter, is offering alternatives to live shows these days at livenation.com. Foo Fighters announced that "During the covid-19 crisis, the band has kept the memories of their past concerts alive by releasing archived concert footage and full performances online for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes." There's more to enjoy on the website.

◼️ The Fayetteville Roots Festival will host a livestream from the Roots HQ on Facebook from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today, featuring music from Birds of Chicago, John Fullbright, Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally, The Steel Wheels, Raina Rose, The Honey Dewdrops and others. The show will be hosted by Roots co-founders Bernice & Bryan Hembree of Smokey & The Mirror, and chef Jerrmy Gawthrop.