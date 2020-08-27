New Orleans sues owners in hotel's fall

NEW ORLEANS -- The city is suing the owners of a hotel that was under construction when it collapsed 10 months ago, killing three workers.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office announced on Tuesday the lawsuit against the company known as 1031 Canal Development LLC, and its contractors.

New Orleans news outlets report that the suit was filed at the state's civil district court.

City officials said 1031 Canal has failed to cover $12 million the city has spent thus far to respond to the collapse and ensure the unstable building did not imperil people and property. A spokesman for the company said that it had not seen the lawsuit and could not comment Wednesday.

The suit was filed after the last of three bodies was recovered from the building wreckage last week. The building was to have been a Hard Rock Hotel at the edge of the French Quarter.

"The Hard Rock building collapse not only damaged City property, including streets and infrastructure, it has required the City to divert and expend tremendous public resources for work necessary to respond to the collapse and its horrific consequences -- at a cost of at least $12.3 million to taxpayers," the city news release said.

Skirmish in Syria said to hurt U.S. troops

WASHINGTON -- In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.

One official said Russian vehicles sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans. The official said two Russian helicopters flew above the Americans, and one of the aircraft was within about 70 feet of the vehicle.

While there have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops who all patrol in eastern Syria, officials described this one as the most serious. U.S. troops are usually accompanied by members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the incident that were not yet made public. One official said the incident happened deep inside the eastern Syria deconfliction zone, where Russian troops generally should not be present.

The officials said the incident is being discussed by senior officials from both countries who routinely work to prevent conflicts between troops in that area. U.S. and Russian commanders have frequent conversations to try to avoid contact between their troops there.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone on Wednesday to Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff. No details of the conversation were provided. Often the top U.S. and Russian military leaders do not publicly release the contents of their phone calls, so it's not clear if the incident was discussed.

Body of soldier believed found in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- The body of a missing soldier is believed to have been found about 30 miles from Fort Hood, the Army base in Texas where he was stationed, police said Tuesday.

Identification found with the body in Temple, Texas, indicates the man may be Sgt. Elder Fernandes, according to a statement from police. Forensic confirmation is pending.

Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to disappear in the past year, and two were found dead this summer.

Temple police received a medical call at 5:36 p.m. saying a man had been seen near some railroad tracks, according to the statement. When officers arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Foul play is not suspected, police said, but the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy has been ordered.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time," Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Suit says illegal force used on protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging U.S. agents sent by President Donald Trump to protect a federal courthouse targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters illegally used excessive force and illegal detentions to rob protesters of their freedom of speech and assembly.

The lawsuit also alleges that the acting director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, did not have the authority to send more than 100 agents to Portland because he was improperly appointed to the role because of a technicality in succession rules.

"Our clients were protesting in support of Black Lives Matter, but they were met by indiscriminate violence from federal police forces intent on squelching their message and their constitutional rights," said Jeremy Sacks, one of the attorneys who filed the case. "We will hold the federal government and the individual agents accountable for their actions."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday. The lawsuit names that agency, as well as Wolf and Trump.