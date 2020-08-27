New Zealand mosque killer gets life

Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 29, sits in the dock on day three at the Christchurch High Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. More than 60 survivors and family members will confront the New Zealand mosque gunman this week when he appears in court to be sentenced for his crimes in the worst atrocity in the nation's modern history. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool Photo via AP)

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand -- The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge imposed the maximum sentence on 29-year-old Australian gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the first time the penalty has been imposed in New Zealand.

Judge Cameron Mander said Tarrant's crimes were so wicked that a lifetime in jail could not begin to atone for them. He said they had caused enormous loss and hurt and stemmed from a warped and malignant ideology.

"Your actions were inhuman," Mander said. "You deliberately killed a 3-year-old infant as he clung to the leg of his father."

The March 2019 attacks targeting people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques prompted laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons. They also prompted global changes to social media protocols after the gunman livestreamed his attack on Facebook.

During the four-day sentencing hearing, 90 survivors and family members recounted the horror of the attacks and the trauma they continue to feel.

Some chose to yell at the gunman. A few spoke softly to Tarrant, saying they forgave him.

Tarrant had earlier fired his lawyers and told the judge that he didn't wish to speak at the hearing. A standby lawyer appointed by the court told the judge that Tarrant did not oppose a sentence of life without parole.

Victims and relatives wait to enter the Christchurch High Court for the final day in the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March 2019 told the judge he won't speak on the final day of his sentencing hearing. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Police marksmen patrol the roof of the Christchurch High Court for the final day in the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March 2019 told the judge he won't speak on the final day of his sentencing hearing. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)