Vermin Supreme, the performance artist and perennial presidential candidate who wears a boot on his head and promises every American a free pony, is mounting a write-in campaign as a Libertarian candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts.

Johnny Menifee, the fire chief of Southfield, Mich., said a 20-year-old woman whom paramedics mistakenly determined to be dead may have experienced a delayed return of spontaneous blood circulation after CPR, also known as Lazarus syndrome.

Haley Zager, 30, who is white, is facing felony child-abuse charges after police said she slapped an 11-year-old Black child and called him a racial slur after his go-kart bumped hers at an amusement park in Boca Ra-ton, Fla., according to court records.

Michael Malone, 44, the founder of a defunct St. Louis charter school, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud for reporting inflated student attendance numbers that resulted in the school receiving $2.4 million in state funds.

Christopher Conner, a U.S. district judge, upheld the 28-year prison sentence of Mark Ciavarella, a former Luzerne County, Pa., judge who locked up thousands of youthful offenders while taking kickbacks from the owner of for-profit detention facilities, prosecutors said.

Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister of France, responding to an outcry after two topless sunbathers in Sainte-Marie la Mer were asked by police to cover up even though it’s legal on most beaches in the country, said that “It was unfounded when two women were reproached for their clothing on the beach.”

Tnuza Jamal Hassan, 22, of Minneapolis pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, with prosecutors saying she told FBI agents that she wanted to join al-Qaida, marry a fighter and possibly wear a suicide belt.

David Lewis, 49, a former North Carolina lawmaker, pleaded guilty to making false statements to a bank in a scheme to funnel campaign dollars to his ailing farm, and for failing to file a federal tax return, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Rick Baker, the police chief in Farmington, Mo., said authorities responding to a 911 call from a person fishing at a lake recovered the body of a 57-year-old man, and the St. Francois County coroner said no foul play is suspected in the man’s drowning.