NHL playoff glance

NHL Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday's games
At Toronto
Philadelphia 4, NY Islanders 3, OT
Series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado vs. Dallas, (n)
Dallas leads series 2-0
Today's games
All times Central
At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Series tied 1-1
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m.
Series tied 1-1
Friday's games
At Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, 11 a.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.
