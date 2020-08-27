OPINION | WALLY HALL: UA names 2020 Sports Hall of Honor

An impressive group of six has been chosen to be inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor.

Darren McFadden, a two-time Doak Walker winner, and Corey Beck, a starting point guard on the 1994 National Championship team, are the biggest headliners, but it is a great class.

Jon Brittenum, a former Razorback quarterback; Ralph Kraus (baseball); Amanda McCurdy (women’s golf); and former football coach Ken Turner round out the class.

However, the class will not be inducted this fall because of the coronavirus, and will go in next season.

McFadden is arguably the best running back in Razorbacks history, twice finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He is the Hogs' all-time rushing leader with 4,590. In 2007 against South Carolina he set the single-game rushing record with 321. He finished that season with 1,830 yards, also the top performance.

During his career at Arkansas, McFadden played running back, receiver and quarterback.

Beck is cited by his teammates as the heart and soul of that championship team.

Nolan Richardson once said about Beck, “Whatever you need he gets. It can be a steal or rebound or anything, he finds a way to get what you need.’

Turner was a longtime assistant for Frank Broyles and also the head coach at Henderson. He is widely regarded as one of the best teachers of kickers in the history of Arkansas.