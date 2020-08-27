PB's chief of police fired; mayor cites rise in crime

PINE BLUFF -- Mayor Shirley Washington terminated Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant on Wednesday morning, citing an uptick in violent crime.

"As of this morning, August 26, 2020, Mr. Kelvin Sergeant will no longer serve as Pine Bluff Police Chief," read a statement issued through the mayor's office. "The city appreciates his service to the community, and wishes him well on future endeavors."

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Whitmore, 61, will assume command of the department and oversee daily operations until an interim chief is appointed, according to the statement.

"Ensuring the safety of Pine Bluff is among the city's greatest priorities and responsibilities," the mayor's statement said. "Under new leadership, the department will work diligently to fulfill this critical objective."

Sergeant, 49, was a 25-year veteran of the Police Department. Reached by phone Wednesday night, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was not prepared to comment on the firing but said he would release a statement today.

Washington said in a phone interview with the Democrat-Gazette that the decision to fire Sergeant wasn't easy. She said the move was necessary in light of a rash of speeding incidents and a recent spike in violent crime in the city, including a particularly violent August.

The city recorded its 18th homicide of the year Aug. 14 when officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4316 W. Burnett St. and found 51-year-old Stephen Carter dead in the residence. Iman Jackson, 31, of Pine Bluff was arrested Aug. 17 in Carter's death and is being held in the Jefferson County jail on a capital-murder charge.

One day earlier, the city recorded its 16th and 17th homicides of 2020 after two men were shot at a home at 101 W. 17th Ave. According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire just before 1 a.m. and found 39-year-old Christopher Gates shot to death on the front porch and 18-year-old Charles Washington Jr. suffering gunshot wounds. Washington died during surgery later that morning at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

The mayor's decision to terminate Sergeant also comes three days after seven people were wounded in a shooting that occurred about 3 a.m. at 2901 W. 28th Ave. after a disturbance in the parking lot of a gas station. According to police, a witness reported a large gathering of people who were yelling, followed by a number of gunshots.

Several vehicles, the gas station and a restaurant were damaged by gunfire. Police said they have no suspect or motive in the incident.

Shirley Washington said the uptick in violence and numerous complaints her office has received about speeding within the city limits convinced her that it was time to make a change in leadership.

"Chief Sergeant has given good service to this community, but I think it's time for us to move in a different direction," she said. "Police work has to be progressive, it has to be proactive, and I wasn't seeing that."

Alderman Win Trafford, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said Wednesday that he did not have any information on Sergeant's termination but said he would probably call a meeting of the committee before the end of the week to learn more.

"The mayor has the hiring and firing authority in the city, and I'm sure she is acting in what she feels is the best interest of the department and the city," Trafford said. "But right now, like everyone else, I'm waiting for more information."

Whitmore is a 31-year veteran of the department who served as acting chief from April through August of 2005, and as interim chief from August 2005 through March 2006 .

He confirmed Wednesday that Sergeant was no longer with the department and that he had assumed command for the time being. Whitmore declined to release further information.

Washington said Sergeant can appeal his termination to the City Council and request to be reinstated, or he could file a lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.

"I'm sure he'll appeal before the council because, basically, he said that," Washington said. "Beyond that, if he does or doesn't get his job back, that is a council decision."

According to the city's Human Resources Department, any city employee who is terminated has five days to file an appeal with Human Resources Director Vickie Conaway.