Police: Vandals hit site of protest

Chief Keith Humphrey of the Little Rock Police Department is shown in this May 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Police are investigating acts of vandalism and attempted use of incendiary devices on Tuesday night at the 12th Street substation during the second night of protests in Little Rock, according to city leaders.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey commented Wednesday on violence during protests resulting from the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis. Blake was left paralyzed.

"I am extremely disappointed that last evening's protests led to acts of vandalism at our community's 12th Street police station," Humphrey said. "The tires of several police vehicles were slashed. Also, what appears to be two incendiary devices were deployed by unknown suspects."

Neither Humphrey nor department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark have attributed the vandalism or the devices to the protesters.

Officers responded to 3917 12th St. in front of the substation Tuesday to redirect traffic away from about 20 protesters who were blocking the roadway. The protesters were asked to move to the sidewalk, where they remained for 30 minutes before dispersing, according to a release from Clark.

The group split off from a larger protest that began in southwest Little Rock, the release said.

Officers discovered the slashed tires on four police vehicles Wednesday morning and found Molotov cocktails in the area as well, according to the release.

Molotov cocktails have been used by demonstrators to set fire to buildings across the nation during some violent protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to articles by The Associated Press.

An attempt had been made to ignite one of the incendiary devices found Wednesday, according to a preliminary investigation, but neither exploded, the release said.

Humphrey reiterated that his department respects the First Amendment rights of the protesters, but that the agency's duty is to protect residents.

"As I have stated on numerous occasions, our department will always respect the First Amendment rights of residents and visitors," Humphrey said. "However, we expect those who wish to exercise these rights to do so peacefully."

Humphrey said he is confident that the department will be able to apprehend those responsible for the vandalism of police vehicles, but the agency has not responded to questions regarding suspects or evidence of the incident.

"I am confident that those responsible for committing these crimes will be identified," Humphrey said. "The men and women of our department, along with our residents, have the right to work and live in peace and not in fear."

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also made a statement Wednesday on the protests. Saying he understood the anger over the Kenosha incident, he said he ultimately supported the police force in the investigation of Tuesday's vandalism.

"While we welcome peaceful protests, we do not condone acts of violence," Scott said. "Our Police Department will investigate and arrest those responsible for throwing what are being described as Molotov cocktails at the 12th Street Substation last night."

Scott touted the ban on chokeholds and 21st Century Community Policing Policies enacted during his term as mayor as proof that the city is a leader in law enforcement changes.

"In our country's era of social and civil unrest, Little Rock continues to lead on justice and accountability policies," Scott said. "We have banned chokeholds, added a duty to intervene policy, purchased body-worn cameras, implemented a no-knock warrant policy and created the Citizens Review Board."

Sen. Joyce Elliott, a candidate for Congress, also issued a statement Wednesday condemning the destruction of property that occurred.

"Under no circumstances should vigilantes destroy police property," Elliott said. "What is reported to have happened at the 12th Street Station is unacceptable."