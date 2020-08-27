Sections
Preseason high school rankings

Today at 2:36 a.m.

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE 2019 RECORD

1.Bryant 7A-Central 13-0

COMMENT No doubt the Hornets are the best team entering 2020.

2.North Little Rock 7A-Central 8-5

COMMENT Can new Coach J.R. Eldridge keep Charging Wildcats’ train going?

3.Bentonville 7A-West 11-1

COMMENT Tigers enjoy winning conference titles, but they prefer state titles.

4.Bentonville West 7A-West 7-5

COMMENT Wolverines enter fifth year of existence with two semifinal trips.

5.Benton 6A-West 9-4

COMMENT The Panthers hope to kick down the state title door after two runners-up.

6.Fayetteville 7A-West 6-6

COMMENT Casey Dick hopes Bulldogs take next step in 2020.

7.Cabot 7A-Central 6-5

COMMENT A passing attack at Cabot is not normal, but the Panthers have one.

8.Greenwood 6A-West 10-2

COMMENT Longtime assistant Chris Young takes over for Rick Jones, who won 8

state titles.

9.Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 12-2

COMMENT The Bruins are always among the state’s top teams, regardless of classification.

10.Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 14-1

COMMENT The Senators are loaded offensively and look to repeat as champs in

Class 4A.

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant 7A-Central 13-0

  2. N. Little Rock 7A-Central 8-5

  3. Bentonville 7A-West 11-1

  4. B’ville West 7A-West 7-5

  5. Fayetteville 7A-West 6-6

  6. Cabot 7A-Central 6-5

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

  1. Benton 6A-West 9-4

  2. Greenwood 6A-West 10-2

  3. Jonesboro 6A-East 8-4

  4. Lake Hamilton 6A-West 9-3

  5. LR Parkview 6A-West 4-6

  6. Van Buren 6A-West 6-5

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

  1. Pul. Academy 5A-Central 12-2

  2. LR Christian 5A-Central 13-1

  3. Texarkana 5A-South 7-4

  4. Wynne 5A-East 7-5

  5. Harrison 5A-West 11-1

  6. Maumelle 5A-Central 8-3

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

  1. Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 14-1

  2. Ozark 4A-4 12-2

  3. Shiloh Christian 4A-1 14-1

  4. Nashville 4A-7 11-2

  5. Crossett 4A-8 9-4

  6. Warren 4A-8 10-2

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

  1. Harding Acad. 3A-2 15-0

  2. Osceola 3A-3 12-2

  3. Prescott 3A-5 11-3

  4. Newport 3A-2 9-3

  5. Hoxie 3A-3 10-3

  6. Rison 3A-6 11-2

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce 2A-8 13-2

  2. Gurdon 2A-5 10-4

  3. Junction City 2A-8 11-2

  4. Magnet Cove 2A-5 11-2

  5. Foreman 2A-7 11-1

  6. McCrory 2A-3 9-3

