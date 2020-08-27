Preseason high school rankings

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE 2019 RECORD

1.Bryant 7A-Central 13-0

COMMENT No doubt the Hornets are the best team entering 2020.

2.North Little Rock 7A-Central 8-5

COMMENT Can new Coach J.R. Eldridge keep Charging Wildcats’ train going?

3.Bentonville 7A-West 11-1

COMMENT Tigers enjoy winning conference titles, but they prefer state titles.

4.Bentonville West 7A-West 7-5

COMMENT Wolverines enter fifth year of existence with two semifinal trips.

5.Benton 6A-West 9-4

COMMENT The Panthers hope to kick down the state title door after two runners-up.

6.Fayetteville 7A-West 6-6

COMMENT Casey Dick hopes Bulldogs take next step in 2020.

7.Cabot 7A-Central 6-5

COMMENT A passing attack at Cabot is not normal, but the Panthers have one.

8.Greenwood 6A-West 10-2

COMMENT Longtime assistant Chris Young takes over for Rick Jones, who won 8

state titles.

9.Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 12-2

COMMENT The Bruins are always among the state’s top teams, regardless of classification.

10.Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 14-1

COMMENT The Senators are loaded offensively and look to repeat as champs in

Class 4A.

CLASS 7A

Bryant 7A-Central 13-0 N. Little Rock 7A-Central 8-5 Bentonville 7A-West 11-1 B’ville West 7A-West 7-5 Fayetteville 7A-West 6-6 Cabot 7A-Central 6-5

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

Benton 6A-West 9-4 Greenwood 6A-West 10-2 Jonesboro 6A-East 8-4 Lake Hamilton 6A-West 9-3 LR Parkview 6A-West 4-6 Van Buren 6A-West 6-5

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

Pul. Academy 5A-Central 12-2 LR Christian 5A-Central 13-1 Texarkana 5A-South 7-4 Wynne 5A-East 7-5 Harrison 5A-West 11-1 Maumelle 5A-Central 8-3

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 14-1 Ozark 4A-4 12-2 Shiloh Christian 4A-1 14-1 Nashville 4A-7 11-2 Crossett 4A-8 9-4 Warren 4A-8 10-2

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.

Harding Acad. 3A-2 15-0 Osceola 3A-3 12-2 Prescott 3A-5 11-3 Newport 3A-2 9-3 Hoxie 3A-3 10-3 Rison 3A-6 11-2

