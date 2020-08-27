Preseason high school rankings

Overall top 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE 2019 RECORD
1.Bryant 7A-Central 13-0
COMMENT No doubt the Hornets are the best team entering 2020.
2.North Little Rock 7A-Central 8-5
COMMENT Can new Coach J.R. Eldridge keep Charging Wildcats’ train going?
3.Bentonville 7A-West 11-1
COMMENT Tigers enjoy winning conference titles, but they prefer state titles.
4.Bentonville West 7A-West 7-5
COMMENT Wolverines enter fifth year of existence with two semifinal trips.
5.Benton 6A-West 9-4
COMMENT The Panthers hope to kick down the state title door after two runners-up.
6.Fayetteville 7A-West 6-6
COMMENT Casey Dick hopes Bulldogs take next step in 2020.
7.Cabot 7A-Central 6-5
COMMENT A passing attack at Cabot is not normal, but the Panthers have one.
8.Greenwood 6A-West 10-2
COMMENT Longtime assistant Chris Young takes over for Rick Jones, who won 8
state titles.
9.Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 12-2
COMMENT The Bruins are always among the state’s top teams, regardless of classification.
10.Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 14-1
COMMENT The Senators are loaded offensively and look to repeat as champs in
Class 4A.
CLASS 7A
Bryant 7A-Central 13-0
N. Little Rock 7A-Central 8-5
Bentonville 7A-West 11-1
B’ville West 7A-West 7-5
Fayetteville 7A-West 6-6
Cabot 7A-Central 6-5
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.
Benton 6A-West 9-4
Greenwood 6A-West 10-2
Jonesboro 6A-East 8-4
Lake Hamilton 6A-West 9-3
LR Parkview 6A-West 4-6
Van Buren 6A-West 6-5
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.
Pul. Academy 5A-Central 12-2
LR Christian 5A-Central 13-1
Texarkana 5A-South 7-4
Wynne 5A-East 7-5
Harrison 5A-West 11-1
Maumelle 5A-Central 8-3
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.
Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 14-1
Ozark 4A-4 12-2
Shiloh Christian 4A-1 14-1
Nashville 4A-7 11-2
Crossett 4A-8 9-4
Warren 4A-8 10-2
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM CONF. 2019 REC.
Harding Acad. 3A-2 15-0
Osceola 3A-3 12-2
Prescott 3A-5 11-3
Newport 3A-2 9-3
Hoxie 3A-3 10-3
Rison 3A-6 11-2
CLASS 2A
Fordyce 2A-8 13-2
Gurdon 2A-5 10-4
Junction City 2A-8 11-2
Magnet Cove 2A-5 11-2
Foreman 2A-7 11-1
McCrory 2A-3 9-3