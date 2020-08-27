Remnants of Laura expected to bring flooding, high winds to Arkansas with a chance for tornadoes

Much of the southern half of Arkansas is under a tropical storm warning Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura head for the Natural State.

The storm center is expected to cross the state in the evening and early Friday morning and bring with it heavy rain, high winds and possibly tornadoes.

Four to 6 inches of rain are forecast from southwest to Central Arkansas, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Flash flooding is possible across that area but most likely in southwest Arkansas and could necessitate evacuations or rescues.

The weather service said water could enter homes and businesses, while streets and parking lots could become rivers of moving water, making driving dangerous.

Rivers and tributaries could overflow their banks, while small streams and creeks could become dangerous rivers.

In mountainous areas, the weather service said, runoff could increase the chance for rock and mudslides.

The upper Saline and Ouachita rivers in particular are expected to experience moderate flooding.

The storm is also expected to bring winds up to 65 miles per hour to some parts of southwest and south central Arkansas, including El Dorado. Winds up to 50 miles per hour are widely forecast, from Texarkana to Searcy to Monticello. The area includes Little Rock.

The weather service anticipates wind damage to porches, awnings, sheds and unanchored mobile homes. Large tree limbs may be broken off and a few trees may be snapped or uprooted.

Scattered power outages are expected.

As for tornadoes, the time of greatest threat is anticipated by the weather service to be Thursday afternoon and evening.

Tornadoes are expected to be weaker and shorter-lived than tornadoes associated with super cell thunderstorms.

However, the weather service said Arkansas could still see roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings.

The weather service advised Arkansans to remain weather-aware because any deviance from the expected path of the hurricane could significantly change the forecast.

Little Rock city offices will close at 1 p.m. today, in preparation for Hurricane Laura bringing heavy rain and winds to Central Arkansas.

In a news release, city spokesman Lamor Williams said yard waste collection will be delayed, because crews have been reassigned to focus on picking up trash and recycling so residents can move carts from streets and sidewalks ahead of the storm.

The city will also close the gates at Boyle Park and Kanis Park, where street crossings often flood during major rainfall.

Matt Burks, the city’s emergency management administrator, advised residents to not try to walk or drive through flood water.

“People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable,” Burks said in the release. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”

Check back for further updates.