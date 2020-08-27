September: Charities get creative, go socially distant

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CARIN SCHOPPMEYER Silvia Azrai Kawas (from left), Youth of the Year Shakira H. and Melody Richard stand for a photo at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County Youth of the Year celebration March 28 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Hydration Celebration

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

All month -- The Kendrick Fincher 5K and Youth Run will be a virtual event through September and will include a 5K, run/walks for youth and adults and a Toddler Trot. Information: todd@kendrickfincher.org.

2020 Virtual Spark of Hope

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

1 6-7 p.m. -- The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas will host the 2020 Virtual Spark of Hope Campaign and awards ceremony at sparkofhope2020.org. The nonprofit organization will celebrate scholarship recipients and Spark of Hope honorees Elaine and David Longer, Outstanding Individuals; NatureMade, Outstanding Corporation; and Centennial Bank, Outstanding Community Partner. The evening's program will also feature guest speakers Tiffany and Jeremy Riddle, scholarship alumni, and Lisa Luhrs. Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 935-4888 or joy@spsfnwa.org.

Beyond the Ballroom:

Virtual Cherishing Children Annual Dinner

Children's Advocacy Center

of Benton County

10 noon-1 p.m. -- The annual Cherishing Children annual benefit for the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County will be a live-streamed Beyond the Ballroom on Facebook. Organizers say they will be unveiling their latest video production during the hourlong event. Information: (479) 621-0385 or cacbentonco.com.

Tour de Tacos

Compassion House

12 7, 8:30 and 10 a.m. -- The inaugural Tour de Tacos Cycling Event to benefit Compassion House will consist of 50-, 30- and 7-mile hard surface bike rides on the Razorback Greenway with six taco rest stops along the way. The rides will begin at Lewis and Clark Outfitters in Rogers. Tacos will be provided by Moe's Southwest Grill, Tacos 4 Life, Big Sexy Food, Tesoro Beach Restaurant and Bar, and Impact Nutrition and Washington Regional, Columbus House Brewery and Torchy's Tacos. Compassion House is a "resource home for teens facing a pregnancy under difficult circumstances. We assist them in obtaining needed medical care, individual/group counseling, life-skills training, educational/vocational advancement opportunities, Bible studies, future planning assistance, parenting education/adoption services." Registration for the event is $20-$35. First 200 registrants receive a "swag" bag. Information: (479) 419-9100 or rachel@compassionhouse.us.

Evening From The Farm

Apple Seeds

19 4:30-7:30 p.m. -- Apple Seeds Teaching Farm will host An Evening From the Farm at the farm at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Organizers say: "Enjoy the farm with a signature cocktail in hand and live music by Smokey & the Mirror in the field. Walk through the gardens. Rest under the shade of our pecan trees. Cut flowers or herbs to take home with you. Enjoy the farm at a safe social distance while we wrap and package your meal." Times will be staggered to ensure proper distancing. Tickets are $200 for two. Information: appleseedsnwa.org.

Virtual Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

25 11:30 a.m-1 p.m. -- Boys & Girls Club of Benton County will virtually celebrate the Youth of the Year presented by Unilever. The program will feature keynote remarks from Olympian Michael Phelps and live and silent auctions. Silvia Kawas and Melody Richard are honorary event chairwomen. Organizers say: "Our Youth of the Year Celebration is the culmination of our club members' dedication to enhancing their community, peers, family, the Boys and Girls Club and themselves. We invite you to join us for an inspiring time as we celebrate these remarkable young leaders." Information: sjackson@bgcbentoncounty.org or eventbrite.com/e/2020-virtual-youth-of-the-year-tickets-117264708901.

