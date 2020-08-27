Sports teams join expanding boycott

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis, right, celebrates with teammate shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and second baseman Dee Gordon (9) after the Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

MILWAUKEE -- A trio of Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted to the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, the Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin.

Other MLB games had finished, were in progress or just about to start when the announcements were made.

Other leagues joined in the protest Wednesday night. The WNBA postponed all three of its games, and Major League Soccer players boycotted five of the league's six games. The Western & Southern tennis tournament in New York also was put on hold today.

The baseball postponements came after the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks didn't come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family's attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.

Mariners infielder/outfielder Dee Gordon said the team decided unanimously to skip Wednesday's game.

"There are serious issues in this country," Gordon tweeted. "For me, and for many of my teammates, the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal."

While other games continued, some players opted not to participate.

Colorado outfielder Matt Kemp, who is Black, announced on social media he would skip the Rockies' game in Arizona "in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer."

Dexter Fowler of the Cardinals opted not to play in St. Louis' game against Kansas City. The team tweeted that it supported the decision. Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was removed from the lineup shortly before first pitch, although no official announcement was immediately made as to why.

Players from MLS games between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, Real Salt Lake and LAFC, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle all decided not to play in solidarity..

Atlanta United released a statement before its scheduled game against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The players all gathered on the field before the game, arm in arm.

"We stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice," the statement said. "We must use our voices to be the change."

Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday and withdrew a few hours later in a call for racial justice, drawing quick support from other players.

Osaka tweeted that as a Black woman, she feels compelled to pull out of the tournament to put a focus on police shooting Black people.

In Bradenton, Fla., in the WNBA bubble, Washington was set to play Atlanta, Minnesota was going to face Los Angeles, and Connecticut was going to meet Phoenix. Players from the Mystics, Dream, Sparks and Lynx were talking on the court for about an hour deciding whether to play or not.

All four teams took a knee at center court right before leaving.