State police investigating 3 Jonesboro driver's license examiners

A sample Arkansas enhanced driver's license, or "Real ID," is shown in this undated photo.

Arkansas State Police terminated three driver's license examiners Wednesday, saying they failed to follow procedures.

State police are investigating whether to file charges against the three examiners, according to a news release from the agency.

Additionally, officers are searching for people who were issued permits from the driver's license testing office in Jonesboro, where the three former employees worked, the release said.

Those who received permits during that time should expect to receive a letter as early as next week. If they do not contact the agency and confirm a skills test was administered, their permits may become invalid at the end of September, according to the release.

Those who received permits during this time should contact (501) 618-8810 or email driverslicense@asp.arkansas.gov.

The Craighead County prosecuting attorney will submit the findings of the state police investigation to determine whether charges will be filed.