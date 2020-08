WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson arrives the state Capitol in Little Rock for his daily coronavirus briefing in this June 17, 2020 file photo. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/618governor/. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 58,023 Thursday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 732.

Check back to watch the live video.

