Amazon planning station in Maumelle with 'dozens' of jobs

Amazon.com announced Thursday that it will open a delivery station in Maumelle, marking the fourth facility the global technology and online retail company is establishing in Central Arkansas.

The warehouse at 400 Sharkey Drive will result in the creation of "dozens" of full- and part-time positions, the company said in a news release.

The delivery station will be housed in a warehouse in an industrial area off Burkhalter Commercial Drive with access to Interstate 40. The Interstate 40/Arkansas 100 interchange is about 2 miles from the warehouse.

Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris welcomed the company's presence in his city of 17,163.

"It is encouraging to see Amazon investing in Maumelle and Central Arkansas and creating employment opportunities for our citizens," he said in the release. "We look forward to having them as a successful member of the Maumelle Industrial Park and our community."

A delivery station collects packages from Amazon storage centers and loads them onto vehicles to take them over the "last mile" to customers, the company said.

The station will be the fourth facility the company has opened in central Arkansas in the past two years.

Amazon's first facility in the region is a tentlike structure in North Little Rock that opened in 2018.

An 826,000-square-foot fulfillment center is being built at the Port of Little Rock and is expected to employ 1,000 workers. Construction on the port area warehouse has been in progress for some time. Permits for the project were issued last fall under the code name Project Diamond, a tactic the company uses in the early stages of projects.

Amazon gave no price tag for the project. Similar-size facilities that Amazon has built cost in the neighborhood of $100 million. The company operates 75 fulfillment centers in North America, providing full-time employment to 125,000 people, according to the company's website. Several warehouse centers are under construction, including one in Memphis that's scheduled to open in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Amazon.com also is spending $8 million on a warehouse off Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

The investment in the Maumelle facility, by contrast, is relatively modest -- $200,000, according to a building permit issued by the city.

The contractor is HITT Contractors of Church Falls, Va., which is also the contractor for the I-30 facility.