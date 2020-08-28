Baseball's reaction to injustice uneven

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis, left, and left fielder Dominic Smith, right, walk off the field with teammates as they and the Miami Marlins protest at the start of their baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in New York. The teams jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to start their scheduled game Thursday night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In a typically awkward way, Major League Baseball has been pulled into America's discussion about racial injustice.

Some teams are playing. Some aren't. Two teams walked off the field after the national anthem.

But across the sport, one theme became clear: Baseball shouldn't avoid potentially difficult conversations and decisions regarding social issues. Though the process may be imperfect, there was agreement that coaches, players and teams should speak their mind.

"This is at the forefront now," said Oakland infielder Tony Kemp, who is Black. "By sitting out tonight's game, I feel like it's just a small building block of what we want to see. These couple days are historic times in sports. One day our kids are going to look back and ask us what was going on and what did we do to help bring awareness to these issues in the world and we're going to say, 'One game we just decided not to play.' "

Other sports joined in the protest on Thursday. The WNBA postponed all games for the second day in a row. The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament halted all play for one day. Nine NFL teams cancelled Thursday's practices. The NHL decided to call off all games for Thursday and today.

While the PGA Tour played Thursday at Olympia Fields, Ill., it gave Cameron Champ a chance to speak out at the BMW Championship. He arrived at the tournament wearing a white shoe on the right foot and a black shoe on the left. On the right shoe were the words "James Blake" -- the 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday -- and "BLM" for the Blake Lives Matter movement.

"When people say all lives matter, yes, all lives matter, but so do Black lives," Champ said. "It's a situation where, again, as a country, as a whole we've kind of dug ourselves a hole. Now with media and people videotaping and seeing things, it's starting to come alive. People are starting to talk about it, which is the good thing. Without dialogue, without talking about it, nothing is going to happen.

"It's a decent start, but obviously there's still a lot of stuff going on that quite frankly should not be happening at all," he said. "It just has to end."

There were three hockey playoff games played Wednesday night and Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was struggling with the decision of whether to sit out the Golden Knights' playoff game on Thursday, when he discovered the players around the NHL had his back.

Reaves received a text from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, prompting a conversation that helped lead the NHL to postpone four playoff games over two days.

"That, I think, was more powerful that the conversation started with white players on other teams wanting to talk," said Reaves, who is Black. "And I think that's the most powerful thing that happened today. You see us all coming together here."

Reaves was impressed by the support, especially coming from a league predominantly made up of white players.

"Most of these guys have never lived through some of the stuff that Black athletes have," he said.

"But for them to say, `Look, we see what's going on in society and we disagree with it and something has to change now,' that was my message," Reaves said. "Standing together here is more powerful than anything you can do."

There were seven MLB games postponed

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to start their scheduled game Thursday night.

The national anthem was played and all players and coaches stood.

Mets outfielder Dominic Smith -- a Black man who wept Wednesday night while discussing the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin over the weekend -- then led New York onto the field. Players took their positions, then reserves and coaches filed out of both dugouts and stood silently for 42 seconds. The game was then postponed.

Without much apparent guidance from MLB, teams were left to make decisions for themselves. Some games were officially postponed a few hours before the scheduled start time. Others, like Colorado-Arizona, appeared to be on schedule until a few minutes before first pitch.

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty was frustrated there wasn't a more unified response. Baseball has sometimes lagged behind its pro sports counterparts in addressing social issues.

"It's tough because [Wednesday] would have been the day for league-wide action, and it wasn't able to happen league-wide," Flaherty said.

The scoreboard read "Equality" as a Boston Red Sox player warms up in the outfield at Sahlen Field before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp wears a Black Lives Matter shirt as he stands with his team during the playing of the national anthem before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed, left, talks with Colorado Rockies' Daniel Murphy after the Rockies decided not to play their baseball game against the Diamondbacks, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins stand on the field at the start of their baseball game before walking off in protest, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in New York. The teams jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to start their scheduled game Thursday night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

An umpire passes a Black Lives Matter shirt placed on home plate by Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson as it is displayed on the centerfield screen after they and the New York Mets walked off the field in protest at the start of their baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)