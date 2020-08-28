Big screen provides another option for Southside fans

Fort Smith Northside's Demaris Medlock (43) and Kendre Esaw (35) track down Fort Smith Southside's Eli Lyles (1) Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as Lyles carries the ball after fielding a kickoff during the first half of play at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/200828Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Who says $1 doesn't buy much anymore?

Certainly not Michael Beaumont, the athletic director of Fort Smith Public Schools. Beaumont opened a second venue for fans who did not purchase tickets online for Thursday's Battle of Rogers Ave., at Mayo-Thompson Stadium, where Northside defeated Southside 35-7.

Shortly after the Mavericks left for the short drive to Northside, fans began trickling into Jim Rowland Southside Stadium, where the game was shown on the video scoreboard. Thursday's season-opener was another first for this veteran reporter; writing about a game without being at the stadium. It's just another oddity in the era of covid-19 where masks, social distancing, and reduced crowds are mandatory at stadiums throughout the country.

A three-man crew at Southside tapped into Northside's live broadcast on YouTube and redirected the action to a large screen behind the west goal posts.

The wet weather kept the crowd down at Jim Rowland Stadium, but a few fans braved the rain and spaced out in the bleachers or in lawns chairs with umbrellas as protection from the rain. Southside girls basketball coach Robert Brunk and his players watched the second half on the video scoreboard after the rain had stopped.

Southside student Maddie Davenport said she didn't know how to purchase tickets online for the game at Mayo-Thompson Stadium. So, she and two friends sat in lawn chairs and watched the game on the video screen at Southside.

"I love Southside so much," said Davenport, who is in the 11th grade. "This year with (coronavirus) I knew I wouldn't be able to go to all the games, so I wanted to watch our team play football tonight and support them in the rain."

Southside students Ariana Garcia and Ellie Bunnell, who was shooting pictures for the Southside Southern yearbook, also voiced support for their school and community.

"I'm here to support the best side of town," Garcia said.

Maybe next year, at least in football.

Southside grabbed a 7-0 lead after being stopped near the Northside goal line on its first series. But Northside dominated the rest of the way and led 28-7 when Zavion Zeffer picked up a fumble and ran 92 yards for the touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The play emptied out the stadium at Southside except for a few workers assigned to the game.

So, Northside extends its winning streak over its crosstown rivals and sours the debut of Southside coach Kim Dameron. Hopefully, there'll be more opportunities for players and coaches at both Fort Smith schools.

Live-streaming games again at either Jim Rowland Southside Stadium or Mayo-Thompson Stadium is something the athletic department will consider, especially with Northside and Southside headed into separate conferences for the first time since the 1980s.

"Coach Beaumont is looking into doing something like that," said Chris Morris, a secretary in the athletic department, who watched the game Thursday from the Southside stadium. "It's something we could do to keep fans from driving a long ways, especially when regular fans aren't being allowed into the stadium."

It's a great idea, especially in the era of covid-19.