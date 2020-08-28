GDP data revised to 31.7% slump

Shops sit shuttered in late April in Upper Darby, Pa., as the economy began to feel the weight of the coronavirus shutdown. (AP/Matt Slocum)

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. economy shrank at an annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualized contraction it had estimated at the end of July. The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10% annualized loss in 1958.

Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world's largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections. The U.S. economy fell an annualized 5% in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus began to make its presence felt in February and March.

A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested that the economy began to recover in June with third-quarter growth estimated to be around 20% annualized. But economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained and the government's financial support has faded.

"As we approach the fall, we see four important risks for the economy: a failure to provide further fiscal stimulus, a second wave of covid-19 infection during the flu season, major election uncertainty and rising trade tensions with China," said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Unemployment is still high at 10.2%, and roughly 1 million people are applying for jobless aid each week even as the amount of aid they receive has shrunk. Though the stock market and home sales are surging, the broader economy shows signs of stalling, and millions face potential evictions from their homes.

The Conference Board, a business research group, reported this week that consumer confidence has tumbled to its lowest level since 2014.

The challenges reflect the unusual nature of the downturn. Many U.S. households have increased their savings and paid off debt -- which could either signal a hesitancy to spend as they have in the past or pent-up demand that could be unleashed once the pandemic ends.

Economists say that as many businesses have reopened and consumers have begun shopping and spending more, the picture is beginning to brighten, if only intermittently. Most say the economy is growing again. Yet scars are sure to remain from the catastrophic April-June quarter.

Some industries, notably those involving travel and hotels and restaurants, could struggle for years. And while the number of confirmed viral infections has been declining, the threat of a major resurgence remains, especially as students increasingly return to schools and colleges. The consumers whose spending drives the bulk of the economy and the economists who analyze it are decidedly downbeat about the prospects for a return to prosperity.

"As long as we continue to see infection flare-ups, disruptions to activity -- especially in sectors that are exposed to social distancing rules -- will be ongoing," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "The risk of business failures from repeated closures is high, and the probability of permanent job losses rises with each successive shutdown which could result in permanent damage to the labor market and the economy."

James Marple, senior economist at TD Economics, said he expects economic growth to snap back from the second-quarter disaster. But in a research note Thursday, he cautioned that "this will not be enough to make the economy whole, and it will likely be well into 2021 and quite possibly later before the level of economic activity recaptures its pre-crisis level."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman and Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press.