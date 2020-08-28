Har-Ber faces huge test at Oklahoma powerhouse

FILE PHOTO -- Har-Ber High School running back Payton Copher (6) runs the ball for a score in the first half during the game between Jenks High School and Har-Ber High School at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, AR on Friday, September 15, 2017. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO)

If you're listing the top high school football programs in the history of Oklahoma, you start with Jenks and include Tulsa Union, Broken Arrow, and maybe Owasso after Bill Blankenship returned to the state as a head coach.

Arkansas teams will open this weekend against two of those top four.

Jenks has won more state championships (16) than the years Springdale Har-Ber (15) has been in existence. Har-Ber will play at Jenks tonight followed by Bentonville West at Broken Arrow at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Those are replacement games after teams from the two largest classifications in Texas had the start of their seasons pushed back to mid-September.

Jenks had a history with Springdale High before the split with Har-Ber and I was there in 2005 when the Bulldogs whipped the Trojans 44-0. Even the Tulsa World newspaper called the game a "massacre". More recently, Jenks beat Springdale Har-Ber 44-22 in 2016 before Har-Ber won 29-0 in 2017.

Jenks is led by quarterback Stephen Kittleman, defensive end Waylon Adams, and offensive lineman Logan Nobles, who has committed to Oklahoma State. Har-Ber has a number of newcomers on offense, but the Wildcats are loaded up front with Peyton Henderson, Janson Sanders, Jack Struebing, and Carson Sanders. Tight end Errington McRae is a big-time target who is committed to Memphis.

Who wins this game is not as important as the fact they connected to play after their original opponents were forced to cancel. Har-Ber is a good team, but a lot of good teams have left with a loss after tangling with the Trojans on their home field.

RICK'S PICK: Jenks

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Bentonville West at BROKEN ARROW, OKLA.

Rogers Heritage at FARMINGTON

Rogers High at SILOAM SPRINGS

FAYETTEVILLE at Conway

Springdale High at VAN BUREN

HARRISON vs. Magnolia (at Little Rock Christian)

CLASS 5A

Pea Ridge at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

CLASS 4A

Valley View at OZARK

GENTRY at Waldron

Lincoln at ELKINS

CEDARVILLE at Berryville

VIAN, OKLA. at Gravette

LAMAR at Huntsville

CLASS 3A

West Fork at Green Forest

Dardanelle at BOONEVILLE

Lavaca at PARIS

MANSFIELD at Magazine