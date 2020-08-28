High school football schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Subject to change

THURSDAY'S GAME

CLASS 7A

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Jonesboro at LR Catholic, 5 p.m.

Searcy at Cabot

Fayetteville at Conway

Rogers Heritage at Farmington

Springdale Har-Ber at Jenks, Okla.

LR Christian at LR Central

Rogers at Siloam Springs

Springdale at Van Buren

LR Southwest at West Memphis

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside

Sylvan Hills at Maumelle

Russellville at Morrilton

Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff

White Hall at Sheridan

Marion at Wynne

CLASS 5A

Gosnell at Brookland

Arkadelphia at Camden Fairview

Mena at De Queen

Star City at Forrest City

Beebe at Greenbrier

Jonesboro Westside at Greene County Tech

Magnolia vs. Harrison (at LR Christian)

Hope at LR Hall

Blytheville at Nettleton

Joe T. Robinson at Pul. Academy, 7 p.m. (KARZ)

Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian

CLASS 4A

Hamburg at Ashdown

Mount Ida at Bald Knob

Riverview at Bauxite

Cedarville at Berryville

Dardanelle at Booneville

Melbourne at Clinton

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Dumas

Pottsville at East Poinsett County

Lincoln at Elkins

Vian, Okla., at Gravette

West Fork at Green Forest

Dover at Hector

Cave City at Hoxie

Lamar at Huntsville

Carlisle at Lonoke

Cent. Ark. Christian at Mayflower

Lake Village at Monticello

Mills at Newport

Pocahontas at Southside Batesville

DeWitt at Stuttgart

Gentry at Waldron

Highland at Walnut Ridge

Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Stuttgart at DeWitt, ppd., weather

CLASS 3A

Cedar Ridge at Baptist Prep

Cutter Morning Star at Bismarck

Harrisburg at Cross County

Palestine-Wheatley at Des Arc

Poyen at Genoa Central

Prescott at Lafayette County

Mansfield at Magazine

Fouke at Mountain View

Lavaca at Paris

Two Rivers at Quitman

Camden HG at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.

Fordyce at Rison, 8 p.m.

Centerpoint at Hampton, ppd., weather

CLASS 2A

Bigelow at Bearden

Mineral Springs at England

McCrory at Hazen

Murfreesboro at Magnet Cove

Idabel, Okla., at Foreman, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Bentonville West at Broken Arrow, Okla., 2 p.m. (ESPN)

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Benton vs. Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Crossett at Osceola, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Glenbrook (Minden, La.) at Parkers Chapel, 7 p.m.

More News

Call us

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.