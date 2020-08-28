High school football schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Subject to change
THURSDAY'S GAME
CLASS 7A
Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Jonesboro at LR Catholic, 5 p.m.
Searcy at Cabot
Fayetteville at Conway
Rogers Heritage at Farmington
Springdale Har-Ber at Jenks, Okla.
LR Christian at LR Central
Rogers at Siloam Springs
Springdale at Van Buren
LR Southwest at West Memphis
CLASS 6A
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside
Sylvan Hills at Maumelle
Russellville at Morrilton
Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff
White Hall at Sheridan
Marion at Wynne
CLASS 5A
Gosnell at Brookland
Arkadelphia at Camden Fairview
Mena at De Queen
Star City at Forrest City
Beebe at Greenbrier
Jonesboro Westside at Greene County Tech
Magnolia vs. Harrison (at LR Christian)
Hope at LR Hall
Blytheville at Nettleton
Joe T. Robinson at Pul. Academy, 7 p.m. (KARZ)
Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian
CLASS 4A
Hamburg at Ashdown
Mount Ida at Bald Knob
Riverview at Bauxite
Cedarville at Berryville
Dardanelle at Booneville
Melbourne at Clinton
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Dumas
Pottsville at East Poinsett County
Lincoln at Elkins
Vian, Okla., at Gravette
West Fork at Green Forest
Dover at Hector
Cave City at Hoxie
Lamar at Huntsville
Carlisle at Lonoke
Cent. Ark. Christian at Mayflower
Lake Village at Monticello
Mills at Newport
Pocahontas at Southside Batesville
DeWitt at Stuttgart
Gentry at Waldron
Highland at Walnut Ridge
Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Stuttgart at DeWitt, ppd., weather
CLASS 3A
Cedar Ridge at Baptist Prep
Cutter Morning Star at Bismarck
Harrisburg at Cross County
Palestine-Wheatley at Des Arc
Poyen at Genoa Central
Prescott at Lafayette County
Mansfield at Magazine
Fouke at Mountain View
Lavaca at Paris
Two Rivers at Quitman
Camden HG at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.
Fordyce at Rison, 8 p.m.
Centerpoint at Hampton, ppd., weather
CLASS 2A
Bigelow at Bearden
Mineral Springs at England
McCrory at Hazen
Murfreesboro at Magnet Cove
Idabel, Okla., at Foreman, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Bentonville West at Broken Arrow, Okla., 2 p.m. (ESPN)
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Benton vs. Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Crossett at Osceola, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Glenbrook (Minden, La.) at Parkers Chapel, 7 p.m.
Call us
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.
We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.