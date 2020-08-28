GOLF

Matsuyama leads at BMW

One of the toughest tests of the year made it clear that par would be a great score at Olympia Fields. Leave it to Hideki Matsuyama to make a 65-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday to lead the BMW Championship. Matsuyama, the Japanese player who has gone three years since his last victory, birdied two of his last three holes for a 3-under 67, one of only three rounds under par on a course that was long, tough, firm, fast and nothing like the last two weeks. Tyler Duncan, just outside the top 30 as he tries to earn his first trip to the Tour Championship, made an 8-foot par putt on his last hole for a 68. Mackenzie Hughes, one of only four players who reached 3 under at any point in his round, was another shot behind. Dustin Johnson, who won The Northern Trust last week at 30-under par, opened with a 71 and felt like it was a good day's work. Tiger Woods needs to finish around fourth to have any hope of returning to East Lake next week in Atlanta to chase the $15 million bonus for the FedEx Cup winner. He was hovering around even par a few shots out of the lead. He finished with three consecutive bogeys for a 73. Andrew Landry (University of Arkansas) is tied for 65th after a 7-over 77.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Dawie Van Der Walt and Wes Roach each fired an 8-under 64 on Thursday to share the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at the Victoria National Golf Course in Newburgh, Ind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore enjoyed a round of 6-under 66 and is tied for fifth after the first round. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished with a 1-under 71 and is tied for 47th. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was at even par through 12 holes when play was called because of darkness.

BASKETBALL

Former Arizona coach dies

Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85. Olson’s family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn’t given. Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983. Olson first took the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament during his second season in Tucson to start a string of 25 consecutive appearances. The streak would have been the third-longest in NCAA history, but the 1999 and 2008 appearances were later vacated by the NCAA for impermissible benefits to players and recruiting violations. The Wildcats won a national championship under Olson in 1997 with a team led by Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Miles Simon. Olson’s Arizona teams reached the Final Four four times and lost the 2001 national title game to Duke. Olson won a school-record 589 games at Arizona, 11 Pac-10 titles and was named the conference coach of the year seven times. Olson had a career record of 780-280 in 34 years as a Division I coach.

BASEBALL

Dodgers place Buehler on IL

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand. The move announced Thursday is retroactive to Aug. 23. Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA. Last year, Buehler was an All-Star, setting various career bests. He was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts. The team recalled right-hander Mitch White. He joins the active roster for the second time this season after making the 40-man roster in November. He didn't appear in a game in his last stint and his next game will mark his major league debut.

FOOTBALL

Georgia WR to miss season

Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years. Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team's top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia announced on Thursday that Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee Wednesday in a noncontact drill. Georgia was No. 4 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released Monday. The Bulldogs will open the season Sept. 26 at Arkansas. Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season. He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season's SEC championship game loss to LSU. Blaylock had 18 catches for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He had a team-leading 14 punt returns for 128 yards.

Bills release veteran kicker

Buffalo released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka in a money-saving move favoring youth on Thursday. The 35-year-old Hauschka was the odd-man out in a kicking competition with Tyler Bass, a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia Southern. Bass caught the Bills attention with his powerful leg during the school's pro day, and after he finished his four-year college career hitting 54 of 68 field-goal attempts. Bass showed off his ability by hitting three consecutive attempts from beyond 50 yards during practice two weeks ago, while Hauschka missed all three. Hauschka has 12 seasons of NFL experience, with the past three in Buffalo. He was due to make $4.475 million in base salary over the final two years of his contract.

Jets trade for RB

The New York Jets have acquired running back Kalen Ballage from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021. The trade between the AFC East rivals on Thursday reunites Ballage with Coach Adam Gase, who was in charge in Miami when the Dolphins drafted him in the fourth round out of Arizona State. Ballage, 6-1, 230 pounds, ran for 191 yards on 36 carries -- a 5.3 yard average -- and a touchdown, along with nine catches for 56 yards. But he struggled in his second season after Gase went to the Jets, averaging only 1.8 yards per carry while finishing with 135 yards on 74 attempts.

HORSE RACING

Board seeks DQ of Justify

The California Horse Racing Board has voted to proceed with a complaint seeking the disqualification of Justify from his victory in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby based on laboratory findings that show his post-race sample tested positive for scopolamine. The racing board won't file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert because of what it called "substantial evidence" that the scopolamine resulted from environmental contamination from jimson weed. Baffert had denied giving the horse scopolamine, and blamed the contamination on jimson weed, which grows wild in California. The board met in closed session last week and announced its decision Thursday. The hearing for disqualification is part of a settlement agreement between the board and Ruis Racing LLC, the owner of Bolt d'Oro, the horse that finished second to Justify in the 2018 race. Justify earned $600,000 for his victory in the West Coast's major prep for the Kentucky Derby. Bolt d'Oro received $200,000. Justify was allowed to continue racing and won the 2018 Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown winner in history. He was then retired.