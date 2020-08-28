OPINION | WALLY HALL: Remembering Arizona's Lute Olson

The world’s tallest seating host/bus boy was hard at work.

It was a noon crowd at Corky’s, which has just reopened for in-dining about a week ago, and Joe Kleine, all 6-11 of him, was seating people, cleaning tables and, as usual, chatting with customers.

Corky’s was following all the regulations and had actually waited a couple of months longer than necessary to reopen to a much smaller seating area.

Yellow tape marks off the tables or booths where dining is not allowed.

Kleine has always been one of the good guys in sports, whether it was as an All-SWC player at the University of Arkansas, or during his 15 years in the NBA.

When his professional career ended, Joe and Dana could have lived anywhere in the world.

They chose Little Rock.

Now that Will, the youngest, is a freshman at the UA, they are thinking about downsizing from a home that took care of five kids and a host of family at holidays.

Kleine was asked if he read about Lute Olson, the former Arizona coach, dying yesterday, Aug. 27, at the age of 85.

Kleine, who played for Phoenix for a while, said Olson was one of the good guys.

That reminded me of something Olson did.

Every year I attended the Final Four, I would bring the official game program home, still in its wrapping.

I would then mail it to the head coach of the winning team and say I’m sure he knew of a kid or friend who would like to have the program.

In 1997, Arizona won the National Championship, and the program was mailed to Olson.

A few weeks later, I got an autographed team picture of the Wildcats.

That was a nice touch.

In all the years, 30, that I sent a program to the winning coach, I heard from a few, but one returned the program autographed with his name: Rick Pitino, when he was at Kentucky.

I still have the picture and that program.