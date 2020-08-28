Pirates earn doubleheader sweep of Cardinals

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers reacts after hitting a three-run walkoff home run to defeat the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ST. LOUIS -- Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Thursday night for a doubleheader sweep.

Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates' 4-3 victory in the opener.

Ponce (1-1) was used as a reliever in his first two appearances this season and made his first major league start. He went 52/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.

"You know what, it's awesome. It's a fun time," Ponce said. "The nerves were definitely there when I stepped out there for the first inning. I was more comfortable in the second. I just wanted to do my best."

Rookie Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors. Prior to this year, Turley hadn't appeared in affiliated ball since 2017 because of elbow injuries.

Pittsburgh Manager Derek Shelton was happy his two rookies each notched a first in the second game.

"For Ponce's first big league start, that was extremely impressive," Shelton said. "He stepped up and pitched his butt off. I thought he did a helluva job.

"We had two firsts tonight. Nick got his first major league save. That was big for him. He's worked really hard to get back. All the credit goes to him mentally and physically."

St. Louis rookie Johan Ovideo (0-1) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six innings in the opener, allowing three hits and an unearned run.

"Great starting pitching on both ends of the doubleheader," St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt said. "Going in we were comfortable and confident. We were going to get six innings out of the starters, which is what we did. Got two earned runs. We would have taken that every day of the week, but it wasn't enough for us to bring one home -- or two."

Pittsburgh scored both runs in the third. Gonzalez and Frazier hit back-to-back singles, scoring J.T. Riddle and John Ryan Murphy.

The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.

Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.

DODGERS 7-2, GIANTS 0-0 Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings, leading Los Angeles past host San Francisco in Game 1 of a doubleheader shutout sweep. Joc Pederson homered and Will Smith added an RBI double as the Dodgers won the second game.

REDS 6-6, BREWERS 1-0 In Milwaukee, Wade Miley allowed one hit over four scoreless innings to help Cincinnati to a victory and doubleheader sweep of Milwaukee. Miley, making his third start after a stint on the injured list, allowed only a leadoff single in the third, striking out three and walking one, with a hit batter. Lucas Sims (2-0) walked two in two innings for the victory.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 10-3, MARINERS 7-8 In San Diego, rookie Jose Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried Seattle to a victory and a split of a doubleheader. The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs Thursday from Manny Machado. In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run home run to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning.

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, center, reacts with teammates after hitting a three-run walkoff home run to defeat the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers reacts after hitting a three-run walkoff home run to defeat the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, top, reacts after hitting a three-run walkoff home run to defeat the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Taylor Williams works against a San Diego Padres batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Seattle Mariners' Jose Marmolejos (26) is greeted by teammates Austin Nola, left, Kyle Lewis, second from right, and Sam Haggerty, right, after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Seattle Mariners' Jose Marmolejos reacts after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Seattle Mariners' Jose Marmolejos hits a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)