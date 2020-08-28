Northside makes it five straight over rival Southside

Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood (center) carries the ball Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as Fort Smith Southside defenders Davon Solomon (left) and Bailey Proctor reach to bring him down during the first half of play at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 35, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 7

FORT SMITH – After struggling for two possessions at the start of the game, the Fort Smith Northside defense settled down and then dominated Fort Smith Southside.

Dreyden Norwood rushed for two scores and threw for another as the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half for a 35-7 victory over the Mavericks Thursday night at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

This is the first time the long-time conference rivals have ever opened the season against each other. The two teams faced off last November to end the 2019 season.

Northside, which has beaten Southside five straight seasons, rolled up 400 yards of offense in the win. Norwood was 17 of 27 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 55 yards and a pair of scores.

"It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win," Grizzlies coach Mike Falleur said. "We've now won five straight and we are going to celebrate this one."

Southside was still in the game going into the fourth quarter, trailing 21-7 but faced a third-and-6 at the Northside 23.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Maverick quarterback Luke Wyatt hit Gavin Grant for what appeared to be a first down, but Grant was stripped of the ball inside the 10. Zavian Zeffer scooped up the fumble and raced 92 yards for the defensive touchdown to break open the game with 11 minutes, 44 seconds left and a 28-7 Grizzly advantage.

"It's about to be a one-score game in the fourth quarter and then boom ... it goes the other way," Falleur said. "We call Zavion "X" and he is a competitor. Once he got the ball going the other direction, there was no one there to stop him."

Northside added one final score with 8:29 left when Norwood hit Avonte Tucker for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

The Grizzlies led 14-7 thanks to a pair of first-half touchdown runs by Norwood.

The Mavericks lost a golden opportunity at the start of the game. A 62-yard run by Eli Lyles set up Southside at the Northside 9, but four plays later, Wyatt was stopped just short of the goal line.

Southside, though, on its next possession, did get into the end zone. Wyatt hit tight end Dmitri Loyd on a short pass, and Loyd broke a tackle and raced 45 yards for the touchdown. Issac Banda added the PAT for a 7-0 Maverick lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.

"Give Southside credit because they played hard and we were sloppy," Falleur said. "This is game one and we have got to get better."

Wyatt finished 12 of 22 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Mavericks.

Four Downs

• Northside leads the overall series 33-25-2 and has won the last five over Southside.

• This is the first time ever in the series that the Northside-Southside game is the regular-season opener.

• The Mavericks had four first downs in the first quarter, but the Northside defense would only allow five first downs the rest of the game.

• Next week: Southside will host Greenwood on Sept. 4. Northside is off next week before traveling to Greenwood on Sept. 11.