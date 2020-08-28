PREP FOOTBALL This week's matchups

CLASS 7A

Rogers Heritage at Farmington

Cardinals Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both schools

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed through the Rogers Heritage app.

BETWEEN THE LINES Both teams lost their preseason scrimmage. ... Heritage fell 42-0 to Class 6A Siloam Springs, while Farmington lost 21-0 in the varsity half to 7A Van Buren. ... The War Eagles lost a pair of starters to injury in the scrimmage. Junior running back Eli Craig is out 6-to-8 weeks with an ankle injury and senior tight end Jaxon Stout suffered a possible season-ending knee injury. ... Heritage coach Steve Hookfin, who begins his second season with the War Eagles, said his team has gotten better physically in the offseason but must now work to be tougher mentally to help turn around a program that's lost 48 of its last 50 games and 24 in a row ... The War Eagles' last victory was a 29-28 overtime win against Van Buren on Oct. 6, 2017. ... Farmington returns 14 starters from a team that finished 6-4 but lost four of its last five games last season. ... The Cardinals won't be at full strength either heading into the opener, including a pair of starting offensive linemen. ... But Farmington coach Mike Adams is hopeful as many as four key players could be healthy and ready by the conference opener. ... The Cardinals have good options at the skill positions though as senior Ian Cartwright gives them a run/pass threat, while receiver Devonte Donovan has grown a couple of inches and shaved his 40 time to under 4.5.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Rogers Heritage, QB Jeb Brown (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB River Gonzalez (Jr., 5-9, 170), TE Noah Fricke (Sr., 6-2, 220), OL Tristan Ketter (Sr.,6-4, 280), OL/DL Cristian Jimenez (Sr., 6-1, 275), LB Garrett Murdock (Sr., 6-0, 205), DB Seth Kendall (Sr., 5-11, 170). Farmington, RB Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 170), QB Ian Cartwright (Sr., 6-0, 180), WR Devonte Donovan (Jr., 6-3, 170), TE Caleb Matthews (Sr., 6-0, 220), DL Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 220), OL Garrett Taylor (Sr., 6-2, 300), LB Hayden Cox (Sr., 5-11, 200).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Heritage is No. 16 in Class 7A; Farmington is No. 22 in Class 5A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Farmington by 7.

OUR TAKE Farmington 28, Rogers Heritage 21.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Springdale High at Van Buren

Blakemore Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on both schools web sites. For the Springdale broadcast, go to www.springdalefootball.com. For the Van Buren call of the game, go to www.vanburenathletics.com. The live-stream is free.

BETWEEN THE LINES Springdale enters the game riding a six-game losing streak that kept the Red'Dogs out of the playoffs in 2019. The Bulldogs opened the season 3-1 before the skid, which culminated with a 31-12 loss to Van Buren in the finale. ... Springdale looked good in a scrimmage win against Shiloh Christian. The Bulldogs forced a number of turnovers, and their experienced offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. ... Springdale senior WR LaDarius Wonsley made several spectacular catches in the scrimmage including a one-handed grab for a touchdown. Last season Wonsley caught 73 passes for 986 yards and 10 TDs, numbers that could rise even higher in 2020. ... Springdale RB Gilberto Dominguez led the team in rushing in 2019 and has added about 10 pounds over the offseason. ... Van Buren moves to Class 6A this season and the Pointers are primed for the program's best season in 20 years. Last year Van Buren posted its first winning season since 1999 and return a wealth of offensive talent. ... Senior QB Gary Phillips is a dual-threat who has multiple DI offers. Last season Phillips was 14 of 21 passing for 154 yards and ran 17 times for 151 yards and 2 TDs against Springdale. ... Senior ATH Jaiden Henry could line up at every offensive skill position for the Pointers while also holding down a defensive position. If Henry is assigned to cover Wonsley, that would make for a great matchup. ... Both Jaiden and his younger brother Chi scored touchdowns in the Pointers' scrimmage last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Gilberto Dominguez (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR LaDarius Wonsley (Sr., 6-1, 185), OL Jesus Almaraz (Sr., 6-5, 330), OL Alexis Rojas (Sr., 5-11, 230), OL Alex Garcia (Sr., 5-9, 245). Van Buren, QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 195), ATH Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Hayden Roark (Sr., 5-11, 180), OL Douglas Giron (Sr., 6-3, 245), DB Chi Henry (So., 6-0, 175), LB T.J. Dyer (Sr., 6-2, 225).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Springdale is No. 11 in Class 7A; Van Buren is No. 7 in Class 6A

HOOTEN'S LINE Van Buren by 15

OUR TAKE Van Buren 38, Springdale 21

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Springdale Har-Ber at Jenks, Okla.

Alla Trimble Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS This is the season-opener for both teams.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed by the Wildcats Sports Network for Springdale Har-Ber at harberathletics.com. The live-stream is free.

BETWEEN THE LINES Originally these two teams were supposed to play opponents from Texas, but the Texas UIL in August pushed the start of the season for schools in Class 6A and 5A to mid-September, forcing both Har-Ber and Jenks to find new opponents. ... Har-Ber will have a number of newcomers on offense at the skill positions, but the Wildcats return their offensive line, which bodes well. ... In a scrimmage against Bentonville last week, Har-Ber backs Isaac Cramer and sophomore Hudson Brewer found a lot of success. ... The Wildcats started junior Drew McClendon at quarterback and he went the distance in the scrimmage. McClendon has weapons in the passing game with WR Peyton McKey and TE Errington McRae, who has verbally committed to Memphis. ... McRae will be a focal point of the offense while also providing outstanding blocking at the end. Last season McRae caught 41 passes for 801 yards. ... Har-Ber's O-line is loaded with all-state Peyton Henderson, guard Janson Sanders and junior Jack Struebing leading the way. Carson Sanders was an all-7A-West pick last season at tackle. ... Jenks, always a state title contender in Oklahoma's largest classification, is loaded again. ... QB Stephen Kittleman leads the Trojans' offense. In 2019, Kittleman was 170-of-257 for 2,695 yards and 25 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in leading the Trojans to the 6A Division I title game. ... Offensive lineman Logan Nobles has committed to Oklahoma State. ... LB Tyson Ward recorded 80 tackles and 8 tackles-for-loss in 2019.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber, QB Drew McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), WR Peyton McKey (Jr., 5-8, 165), DB Liem Taylor (Sr., 5-6, 145), LB Billy Tillery (Sr., 5-11, 190), DB Bralen Williams (Sr., 5-10, 160). Jenks, QB Stephen Kittleman (Sr., 5-10, 165), OL Logan Nobles (Sr., 6-6, 260), OL Luke Kymes (Sr., 6-6, 285), TE Waylon Adams (Sr., 6-4, 240), LB Tyson Ward (Sr., 5-11, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Springdale Har-Ber is No. 9 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Jenks by 14

OUR TAKE Jenks 31, Har-Ber 24

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Rogers High at Siloam Springs

Panther Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both schools

ON THE AIR The game will be lived-streamed through the Rogers High app and will be carried on the radio at KURM FM-100.3. The game also will be live-streamed on Siloam Springs' athletics channel on Youtube.

BETWEEN THE LINES The Mounties rallied from a 27-7 deficit to defeat the Panthers 34-33 in their last meeting in 2017. ... Rogers scored late to edge Harrison 21-14 in its scrimmage. ... Senior quarterback Chris Francisco completed 11 of 14 passes for 205 yards and 2 TDs in the scrimmage. He completed passes to four different receivers. ... Senior safety Collin Chrisman picked off a Harrison pass late in the scrimmage to preserve the victory. ... The Panthers rolled past Rogers Heritage 42-0 in a two-quarter scrimmage. ... The Panthers piled up 355 offensive yards and scored touchdowns on all six possessions. ... Junior quarterback Hunter Talley completed his first eight passes and finished 9 of 10 for 168 yards. ... Running back Palvinson Phizema had a 46-yard touchdown run. ... Junior defensive back Christian Ledeker recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Rogers, QB Chris Francisco (Sr., 5-9, 156), RB Aron Rendon (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Carter Cox (Sr., 6-3, 305), TE Joel Garner (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Gavin Pitts (Sr., 6-1 180), OL/DL Kaden Ward (Sr, 6-3, 240). Siloam Springs, QB Hunter Talley (Jr., 6-4, 212), RB/DB Palvinson Phizema (Sr., 5-8, 138), OL Jared Clark (Sr., 6-2, 301), OL Jace Sutulovich (Jr., 6-2, 263), LB Camden Collins (Sr., 6-2, 185), WR/DB Elijah Coffey (Sr., 5-9, 134).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Rogers is No. 14 in Class 7A; Siloam Springs is No. 10 in 6A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Siloam Springs by 8.

OUR TAKE Rogers 35, Siloam Springs 32

-- Graham Thomas • @NWAGraham; Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Fayetteville at Conway

John McConnell Stadium

Kickoff 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams

ON THE AIR KRRD-FM 106.1 and streaming at fhsbulldogs.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Fayetteville looked sharp in its scrimmage with Greenwood as juniors Owen McCone and Bladen Fike both threw touchdown passes. .... Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and linebacker Kaiden Turner, both juniors, are receiving recruiting interest from SEC programs. ..... Sategna caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in the scrimmage against Greenwood. ... Fayetteville is picked to finished fourth in the 7A-West and Conway fourth in the 7A-Central in a preseason poll of the league coaches. .... Manny Smith returns for Conway after rushing for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. .... Senior Bryce Bohnannon is back after leading the Wampus Cats with 52 catches for over 700 yards last season. ... Conway finished 8-4 last season after winning nine games each the previous two years.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Conway, RB Manny Smith (Jr., 5-5, 150), WR Brice Bohannon (Sr., 5-10, 175), OL Connor Crutchfield (Sr., 6-0, 305), OL Jacob Uekman (Sr., 5-11, 225), DB Tray McClure (Jr., 6-2, 155), DB Ashton Waller (Jr., 6-1, 185). WR Isaiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170), LB Kaiden Turner (Jr., 6-1, 217), CB Ryan Maxwell (Jr., 5-7, 140), DB Sebastian Rodriguez (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180), Dylan Kittell (Jr., 5-9, 150), OL Hank Kelly (Sr., 6-3, 360), QB Owen McCone (Jr., 6-1, 180), QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Fayetteville is No. 4 in Class 7A; Conway is No. 8 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Fayetteville by 2.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 28, Conway 20

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick

SATURDAY'S GAME

Bentonville West at Broken Arrow, Okla.

Tiger Memorial Stadium

KICKOFF 2 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both schools

ON THE AIR Televised nationally on ESPN and live-streamed at www.gobentonvillewestwolverines.com

BETWEEN THE LINES This is the first meeting between the two schools and a late arrangement after their previous season-opening games were called off. West was supposed to play Mansfield (Texas) Legacy, while Broken Arrow was slated to play Mansfield. ... The game was originally scheduled for Friday at Wolverine Stadium in Centerton, but it was moved to Broken Arrow to accommodate ESPN. ... Bryan Pratt is 26-20 in four years as West's only head coach, but the Wolverines are just 6-12 in nonconference games during that time. ... West QB Dalton McDonald threw for almost 2,000 yards last season, while WR Stephen Dyson led the Wolverines in receptions. ... Broken Arrow coach David Alexander is in his seventh season and has a 54-18 record with the Tigers, who finished 9-3 last season. ... Tigers QB Jake Raines threw for 1,540 yards and 19 TDs last season with only two interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH West -- QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), WR/CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), OL Franky Sanchez (Sr., 6-0, 260), OL Brayden Bice (Sr., 5-5, 200), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 6-9, 160). Broken Arrow -- LB Darryan Moss (6-2, 220, Sr.); QB Jake Raines (5-10, 170, Sr.); RB Sanchez Banks (5-10, 190, Sr.); RB/LB Maurion Horne (6-0, 168, Jr.); LB Buddy Jack (6-0, 205, Jr.); WR Robert Spears-Jennings, (6-3, 190, Jr.); DB Cory Williams (5-11, 172, Sr.); WR Keyon Barnett (5-10, 180, Sr.); OL Talon Wheeler (6-3, 290, Sr.)

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS West is No. 5 in Class 7A.

HOOTEN'S LINE Broken Arrow by 15.

OUR TAKE Broken Arrow 45, Bentonville West 31.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

CLASS 5A

Harrison vs. Magnolia

Warrior Field, Little Rock

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both schools

ON THE AIR Harrison -- 102.9-FM the Z or live-stream at harrisongoblins.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES The game is being played at a neutral site to accommodate both schools, which are separated by 271 miles. Harrison is 139 miles from Warrior Field, while Magnolia is 143 miles away. ... Harrison has won its last six regular-season nonconference games, with the Goblins' last loss being at Little Rock Christian in 2017. ... Harrison QB Cole Keylon threw for a touchdown and ran for another score in last week's scrimmage game against Rogers. ... Magnolia's seven victories were the most since the Panthers won seven in 2009. ... Javorrea Murphy had 513 yards and 6 TDs last season as a fullback, while slotback James'Darius Smith had 465 yards and 4 TDs. ... The Panthers have improved their numbers under second-year Mark King, but two expected starters will sit out the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Harrison -- QB/LB Cole Keylon (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jordin Welsh (Sr., 5-8, 175), RB Brodey Gilliam (Jr., 5-9, 170), WR Noah Moix (Sr., 5-8, 145), WR/CB Lance Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 170), TE/DL Breckin Duck (Sr, 6-5, 240), OL Steven Chrisman (Sr, 5-10, 220), OL/DL Kendred Thompson (Sr., 6-0, 210), NG Anthony Allen (Sr., 5-10, 240), LB Trey Richardson (Sr., 6-0, 170). Magnolia -- SB/QB/DB Robert Mack (Sr., 5-10, 190), FB Javorrea Murphy (Sr., 6-0, 190), SB James'Darius Smith (Sr., 5-7, 160), OL Mike Jones (Sr., 6-1, 255), FB/LB Shawn Bell (Sr., 5-9, 195),

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Harrison is No. 4 in Class 5A. Magnolia is No. 12.

HOOTEN'S LINE Harrison by 10.

OUR TAKE Harrison 27, Magnolia 14.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian

Champions Stadium, Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both schools

ON THE AIR Pea Ridge -- pearidgehigh.flywheelsites.com. Shiloh Christian -- shilohchristianfootball.com

BETWEEN THE LINES These two schools played each other in the regular-season finale last fall, but now open the season as nonconference foes since Pea Ridge is now in the 5A-West. ... It's the Pea Ridge coaching debut for Jeff Williams, who left Fort Smith Southside to take over after Stephen Neal resigned to go back to Oklahoma. ... The Blackhawks picked up a late touchdown to knock off Elkins in last week's scrimmage game. ... Zac Withrow takes over as quarterback after splitting time between quarterback and receiver last year. Two of his seven receptions were for touchdowns. ... RB Cam Wiedemann is a dual threat in rushing and receiving for Shiloh Christian as he had almost 1,300 yards on the ground -- more than half of that coming in playoff games -- and had 51 receptions for 581 yards. ... LB Kaden Henley guides the Saints' defense after compiling about 130 tackles last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Pea Ridge -- QB Zac Withrow (Sr., 5-11, 200), WR Trevor Blair (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB/WR/DB Joe Adams (Jr., 6-2, 170), OT Michael Ericson (Sr., 6-3, 240), DL Anthony Bleything (Sr., 6-1, 245), DB Logan Stewart (Jr., 5-11, 175). Shiloh Christian -- QB Caleb Anderson (Jr., 5-9, 185), RB Cam Wiedemann (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR Ben Baker (Jr., 5-8, 165), WR/DB Drew Dudley (Sr., 6-2, 190), LB Kaden Henley (Jr., 6-2, 225), LB Braden Tutt (Sr., 6-0, 170), DB Cooper Hutchinson (Jr., 5-10, 155).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Pea Ridge is No. 24 in Class 5A. Shiloh Christian is No. 3 in Class 4A

HOOTEN'S LINE Shiloh Christian by 7.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 41, Pea Ridge 21.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

CLASS 4A

Valley View at Ozark

Hillbillies Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS This is the season-opener for both teams.

ON THE AIR None

BETWEEN THE LINES These two teams were originally scheduled to face different opponents before the schedule changed because of covid-19 concerns. ... Valley View was 10-1 last season and won the 5A-East Conference championship. ... The Blazers return 8 offensive starters, led by returning QB Zac Stracener, who was 96 of 176 passing for 1,705 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. ... The Blazers have their entire offensive line back with four starters back OL Cole Littrell leads the O-Line returnees. ... Ozark advanced to the Class 4A semifinals a year ago and return a wealth of experience. ... QB Harper Faulkenberry burst onto the scene with 1,192 yards rushing and 922 passing before suffering a season-ending leg injury in the first round of the playoffs. Ryker Martin stepped in and led the Hillbillies to three postseason wins. Both are back. ... The Hillbillies have telent at RB as Tyler Sanders is finally healthy after missing a significant portion of the 2019 season. As a sophomore, Sanders rushed for 1,200 yards. ... Senior LB Keystan Durning is a tackling machine. Last season Durning brought down 150 tackles and had 20 or more tackles twice. ... Ozark's offensive line may be the largest in the state in any classification, averaging over 300 pounds across the front.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Valley View, QB Zac Stracener (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Cooper Lutz (Jr., 5-9, 190), OL Cole Littrell (Sr., 6-3, 290), OL Gavin Turley (Sr., 5-7, 190), OL John Kahoun (Sr., 5-9, 225), LB Jaden Wells (Jr., 6-2, 225). Ozark, QB Harper Faulkenberry (Sr., 5-11, 190), RB Tyler Sanders (Sr., 5-10, 185), ATH Ryker Martin (Jr., 5-8, 165), OL R.J. Karnes (Jr., 6-1, 300), OL Bryar Yates (Jr., 6-2, 330), OL Brock Burns (Jr., 6-5, 260), LB Keystan Durning (Sr., 6-1, 175).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Valley View is No. 14 in Class 5A; Ozark is No. 2 in Class 4A

HOOTEN'S LINE Ozark by 3

OUR TAKE Ozark 27, Valley View 14

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Lincoln at Elkins

John Bunch Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season opener for both teams

BETWEEN THE LINES Lincoln makes its first appearance as a Class 3A team after playing for several years in the 4A-1 Conference. .... Elkins moved to the 4A-1 Conference after playing in the 4A-4. ..... Reed Mendoza will make his debut as head football coach at Lincoln after returning from one year at Dover. Mendoza previously served as offensive coordinator and head baseball coach of the Wolves. .... Receiver/running back Noe Avellaneda had more than 1,500 all-purpose yards as a junior for Lincoln. .... Senior Audie Ramsey is a three-year starter on the offensive line for Lincoln. .... Elkins is headed by Kain Johnson, an all-state quarterback who threw for more than 2,000 yards and ran for a little over 400 more last season. .... Trevor Shumate is a threat at running, catching, and making defensive stops at linebacker for the Elks. .... Elkins started 5-1 but finished 5-6 last season. ..... Lincoln was 5-5 under Don Harrison, who is now coach at Stilwell, Okla.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Lincoln, QB Tyler Brewer (Sr., 6-4, 210), C Noah Moore (Sr., 6-0, 200), MLB Levi Wright (Sr., 6-2, 220), LB Audie Ramsey (Sr., 6-0, 220), WR Daytin Davis (Sr., 6-1, 180), RB Caleb Matthews (Jr., 5-10, 175), WR Noe Avellaneda (Sr., 58, 190). ELKINS, QB Kain Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Trevor Shumate (Sr., 6-2, 195), WR Cody Drummond (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Josh Allan (Sr., 5-9, 150), OL Kelynn Daniel (Sr., 6-2, 265), LB Kale Drummond (Sr., 6-0, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Lincoln is No. 21 in Class 3A; Elkins is No. 25 in Class 4A

HOOTEN'S LINE Elkins by 7

OUR TAKE Elkins 35, Lincoln 21

-- Rick Fires • @nwarick