Recruits noticing Hogs' hoop Twitter accounts

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and his staff have significantly increased the basketball program's Twitter activity since arriving in Fayetteville.

Wednesday's report by Tulsa- based SkullSparks showed Musselman generated the most interactions on Twitter among all head coaches in college basketball in July with Kentucky Coach John Calipari a distant second.

Arkansas' other Twitter accounts Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball, Arkansas Basketball Recruiting and director of recruiting Michael Musselman also consistently promote the program through graphics and videos that show the Hogs practicing, working out, performing community service, the program's philosophy and other ways.

Highly recruited junior forward Colin Smith, 6-7, 198 pounds, of St. Mark's School in Dallas, has scholarship offers from programs such as Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Georgetown, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Baylor.

He said Arkansas' information on Twitter and to him personally are on another level compared to others.

"They provide a great insight on why they are successful and the cutting edge things they do to improve their players," Smith said. "They also highlight things outside of basketball like community service."

In-state junior center target Kel'el Ware, 6-11, 210, of North Little Rock said the practice videos have been insightful.

"They have fun while working out and they are still able to work hard at the same time," said Ware, who has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, TCU and others.

Julie Fincher, mother of Arkansas wing commitment Chance Moore of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, said Musselman's and the recruiting Twitter accounts were helpful for her.

"I did in fact keep an eye on Musselman's page to get a sense of his style and some of his basketball philosophies," Fincher said. "He would give short sound bites that aligned with my values on leadership. I followed the recruiting page as well. I liked the energy and the positive way that it seemed like the program was coming together."

Magnolia junior guard Derrian Ford likes what he sees of Musselman and his staff during the videos.

"He interacts a lot with his players," Ford said. "The entire coach staff does it. Seems like they let their guys play. They have a family bond with each other. Each coach has their group they take care of and switch out. It's amazing."

Ford, 6-4, 190, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU and others.

"They're just amazing people, they want you to feel comfortable," said Ford of Arkansas' staff.

Ford's father, Darnell said Arkansas' use of Twitter has helped him see the family side of Musselman.

"I like how he cares for the family, cares for the players," Darnell Ford said. "He interacts with them. I bet there's not a player on that team that doesn't know him personally as well."

The elder Ford praised Michael Musselman's willingness to help his son take advantage the proposed rule change by the NCAA to allow college athletes profit off their image and likeness.

"He was telling Derrian he would teach him how to market his name," Ford said.

Arkansas' Twitter accounts have been effective in showing Musselman's personality.

"You can tell he's very energized and he's going to get the best out of you," Ford said.

Morrilton junior guard Joseph Pinion, 6-5, 175, has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Tulsa, DePaul, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU and others. He spoke about what's learned through the Hogs' Twitter accounts.

"I've learned a lot more about their practices and what they strive to do everyday," said Pinion

Arkansas' Twitter activity and information that's relayed is a step about other schools.

"They really get their players out there," Pinion said.

Pinion has also picked up how the coaches look at the players.

"How much they really care about their team and how much they work," Pinion said.

