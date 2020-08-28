The movies are back!

David Copperfield (Dev Patel) and the simple-minded (but kind) Mr. Dick (Hugh Laurie) share a scene from Armando Iannucci’s modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic story of an irrepressible orphan in “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

We may be at the beginning of the end.

Some theaters are open for business in Arkansas. Some have been open for quite some time now. They might not stay open, but let's be optimistic. For now, if you want to go to the movies, you can go to the movies. Just don't forget your face mask.

While some theaters have been open, they've mostly relied on classic films and re-released blockbusters of recent vintage. A couple of smaller studios, most notably independent distributor IFC Films, have been releasing new films theatrically during the covid-19 pandemic. But for the most part, every production of any size scheduled for release during the summer of 2020 got pushed back. Some of those, like Disney's "Mulan," will now premiere on streaming services.

But last week, the Russell Crowe revenge thriller "Unhinged" became the first wide release of the summer. And today at least four new films are showing up in our theaters: IFC's "Centigrade," Searchlight Pictures' "The Personal History of David Copperfield," 20th Century Fox's "The New Mutants," and Orion Pictures' "Bill & Ted Face the Music."

In a normal year, this would not be a bad slate for the tag end of summer, typically a slow time for movies. Armando ("Veep," "The Death of Stalin") Iannucci's take on "David Copperfield" looks very promising, and I know our Courtney Lanning is very much looking forward to "The New Mutants." I have hope for "Bill & Ted" -- Keanu Reeves is a fascinating actor to watch and said to be a good soul.

Also, we have to take into consideration that Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" will hold some advance screenings in Arkansas on Monday. It screens too late for us, so I've already decided that we'll write about it next week rather than run a wire review. (That's always my preference; a newspaper ought to have a stable of voices with whom readers can become familiar in order to calibrate their expectations. Critics can be useful even when you disagree with them most of the time.)

So, the good news is that movies are back as theatrical presentations. Yet I don't think we should pretend everything is going to go back to the way it was.

Here in the toy department, we've been thinking about how we ought to cover the movies for a long time. Earlier this year, we quietly marked the 20th anniversary of this section, which was originally called MovieStyle and conceived by my co-conspirator Karen Martin, who now edits our Sunday Perspective section and writes the occasional review for us (as well as the weekly Home Movies column that focuses on new DVD releases).

Originally our goal was to review every movie that played in Arkansas before or on the day it opened here. We didn't always achieve that -- occasionally movies aren't made available to us -- but we tried. This is a review-driven section, we exist to explain the movies and we want to be thorough.

Then, around five years ago, I started thinking we ought to try to write about movies regardless of whether they open in a movie theater or not. We should write more about what is showing up on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Not just because a lot of people are paying attention to those movies, but because a lot of them are really interesting. So we started shifting some of our resources around. We still tried to review every movie that opened theatrically in Arkansas but expanded our scope.

We created a column called Platform Diving -- handled by Courtney Lanning -- to specifically explore the world of streaming. We started reviewing some video-on-demand movies. We put a new emphasis on our Home Movies column. We introduced a Flashback column where we could examine old movies in a new light.

We also relaxed on the "before or on opening day" deal. We'd still prefer to see these movies in advance, but I'm not going to ignore "Hamilton" just because I couldn't make the screening link from Disney work. I don't think anyone really cares if we write about a movie a week after it premieres on a streaming platform.

I also no longer feel compelled to try to review every movie that opens theatrically in Arkansas. Part of this is a question of logistics -- it's hard to secure screenings every week. Our contributing critics Piers Marchant and Dan Lybarger are, respectively, based in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Mo., but even those cities don't have advance screenings of every film.

My in-box is filled with offers of electronic links to movies, most of which will never play in theaters, but it's still difficult to convince big studios to share their products in this way. (I'm not complaining, it's not like running a tree saw in the hot sun all day, but it's frustrating trying to work with some publicists.)

We'd done all this before covid-19 hit, which means we were well-prepared to operate in an environment where, for weeks, no new movies opened theatrically in Arkansas. We have had no shortage of things to write about this summer.

We get feedback from you. Thanks for that. I want us to be nimble and responsive. Which means we're going to keep doing different things. Like recasting my OnFilm column as a video feature.

Like re-introducing this New Movies feature, which had been suspended once the flow of new movies in Arkansas theaters shut off. It's going to perform the same function. But we're not going to do it the way we used to, which was to list the pertinent information and rewrite studio-provided poop as a capsule summary.

What we'll do is note the movies that are opening, and tell you what we think we know about them based on the buzz we've heard, the reviews we're read and/or our experience with the filmmakers and their past work.

We will also make note of some films showing up on streaming services.

It is still important to let people know what is available in local theaters. We can't run a list of theaters and showtimes, but we're in the information-providing business. We'll let you know what we know.

Welcome to the new New Movies.

