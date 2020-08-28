This date in baseball

Aug. 28

1926 Emil Levsen of the Cleveland Indians pitched two complete-game victories over the Boston Red Sox, 6-1 and 5-1. He did not strike out a batter in either game. The Indians used the identical lineup in both games.

1951 The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Giants 2-0, snapping the Giants' 16-game winning streak. The streak enabled the Giants to cut the Dodgers 131/2-game lead to six.

1971 In the nightcap of a doubleheader, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Rick Wise hit two home runs to help himself to a 7-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

1977 Steve Garvey of Los Angeles hit three doubles and two home runs in five at-bats, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. One of Garvey's home runs was a grand slam.

1977 In a 6-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Nolan Ryan of the California Angles struck out 11 batters to pass the 300-strikeout plateau for the fifth time in his career.

1990 Ryne Sandberg became the first second baseman in history to have consecutive 30-home run seasons, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

1992 The Milwaukee Brewers set an American League record with 31 hits and 26 singles in a 22-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays.

1996 The Cleveland Indians finished the season 12-0 against Detroit Tigers to become the seventh team to sweep a season series since 1900.

2003 Eric Gagne set a major league record with his 44th consecutive save this season as Los Angeles beat Houston 6-3. Gagne eclipsed Tom Gordon's 1998 record of 43 in a row to begin a season. Gagne has 52 consecutive saves, two short of tying Gordon's record of 54.

2008 Cristian Guzman of the Nationals became the second player to hit for the cycle since the franchise moved to Washington, driving in three in an 11-2 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2014 San Francisco's Yusmeiro Petit set a major league record when he retired his 46th batter in a row, and the Giants beat Colorado 3-1. Petit got the first eight Colorado hitters, establishing the mark by striking out Charlie Culberson. That broke Mark Buehrle's record of 45 straight with the Chicago White Sox in 2009. Petit's streak covered eight games, six of them in relief.

2016 Ryan Harlost led Endwell, New York, to the Little League World Series title, striking out eight and limiting South Korea to five hits in six innings in a 2-1 victory. Endwell became the first U.S. winner since Huntington Beach, California, in 2011, and gave New York its first championship since 1964.

