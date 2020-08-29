Anticipation for Salt Bowl remains high

Two of the state's preseason No. 1 teams will meet tonight in the annual Salt Bowl.

Bryant and Benton are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, but the Saline County rivals will do so in front of a crowd that will be smaller than usual.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued guidelines for large outdoor events for school-sponsored events, in part to help against the spread of covid-19.

The Salt Bowl will have no more than 12,000 spectators at the game tonight, with 6,000 tickets allotted to both schools. Tickets were sold at Big Red Stores in Bryant and Benton this past week and will not be available at the gate.

Bryant Coach Buck James said despite the conditions surrounding the game, the Hornets, the overall and Class 7A No. 1 team in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason rankings, are ready to take on the Panthers.

"We're excited to start to play," James said. "It's been a tough spring and summer. We didn't know what the governor was going to do. It's been stressful on the kids and the coaches.

"But being back, it's been as normal as you can be."

Benton Coach Brad Harris said despite the crowd not reaching the 30,000-35,000 range that it has been in recent years, the Salt Bowl is still special for his players.

"It's not going to be the same," Harris said. "But it's still going to be a great high school football atmosphere with 12,000 fans. Everybody wants to see some good ball."

The Salt Bowl has been played at War Memorial Stadium since 2000. Bryant leads the series 26-19-2.

Both Bryant and Benton have played in their respective state championship games the past two seasons. Bryant won back-to-back Class 7A state championships in 2018 and 2019. Benton lost its past two appearances in the Class 6A state title game.

The Panthers have not won the Salt Bowl since 2005, but Harris said the game is still a good one for his team, as the Hornets have proven to be one of the best teams they play each season.

"We'll give it our best shot," Harris said. "If we win, that's awesome. If we lose, we'll refocus like we did last season. Our end goal is to play for a state championship. This game is a good gauge of where we're at. It makes us better."

Covid-19 forced schools to be shut down in March, and football programs across the state were not allowed to hold in-person workouts until June 1. They were able to start fall practice Aug. 3 and scrimmage if possible.

Bryant scrimmaged at Pulaski Academy on Aug. 18, while Benton and Little Rock Christian held their scrimmage Aug. 21.

James said that the style of play could be different than what fans are used to at the start of the season because of the pandemic.

"This is where we would be at the end of spring football," James said.

When it comes to social distancing at games, James admitted it's tough for a football team to do because players are together in the classroom and sit on buses together. Then, when they go to football practice, they're asked to keep their distance and not have too much social interaction.

That said, James and Harris want everyone to do their part tonight at War Memorial Stadium to make sure the game goes smoothly, on and off the field.

"We have to have our fans be disciplined, just like our team," James said.

Said Harris: "They've made the guidelines real clear. Support us, but wear your mask. Follow the guidelines and social distance.

"I know it's tough to social distance in football with the energy and enthusiasm. We'll do the best we can. I hope our community can do the best that they can."