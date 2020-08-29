ASHDOWN 28, HAMBURG 20

ASHDOWN -- Big plays put allowed Ashdown (1-0) to slide past Hamburg (0-1).

Ashdown struck first on a punt blocked by junior Trent Roberts that was returned 9 yards for a score by sophomore Shamar Easter.

Hamburg responded with a big play of its own, a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior Brett Rice to senior Nick McNeil, tying the game at 7-7.

Ashdown senior Jacolby Williams returned a Hamburg punt 45 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Panthers up 13-7.

Hamburg entered halftime with a 14-13 lead, thanks to a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Gavin Harrod and successful extra point.

Ashdown senior Davdrin Goffin ran 8 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Alex Keilbach threw a two-point conversion pass to Easter for a 21-14 advantage.

Rice and Harrod connected again for a Hamburg touchdown, but a missed extra point left the Lions down 21-20.

Ashdown added a late touchdown in the fourth quarter when sophomore Jayden Fricks ran for a 20-yard score.