BAPTIST PREP 63, CEDAR RIDGE 28

Today at 2:25 a.m.

The Eagles (1-0) started off with big plays and never looked back against the Timberwolves (0-1).

Aiden Throneberry threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Owen Throneberry in the first quarter. Shortly after, Jackson Mullen returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Aiden Throneberry ran 44 yards for a touchdown, and Mullen added another defensive score when he returned a fumble 60 yards.

Baptist Prep's Hayden Brent returned the kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to begin the second half.

Aiden Throneberry threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Owen Throneberry later in the third quarter.

