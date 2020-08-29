Cabot rides long scores in comeback

CABOT -- The Cabot Panthers hit for a pair of scores on consecutive offensive plays on their way to a 35-18 victory over the Searcy Lions on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Marlon Crockett, who is committed to Arkansas State University, scored on a 55-yard reverse, and Tyler Gee hit Jack Braden on an 87-yard catch-and-run score to spark the Panthers to their comeback victory.

Gee, who is committed to the University of Central Arkansas, finished with three touchdown passes and a scoring run after overcoming a sluggish first half where he threw three interceptions, including his first play from scrimmage.

"I think we were out of sync in the first half. We were trying to make every play a big play instead of taking what they gave us and finishing the play the way we were supposed to,'' Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "We played a lot better in the second half. We had a lot of first-game hiccups in the first half, but I think Searcy had a lot do with that.''

One Lion who had a lot to do with it was junior running back Daniel Perry, who scored three times before leaving the game with cramps in the third quarter. Perry caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ckyler Tengler, scored on a 2-yard run after his 4o-yard sprint set up the play, and added a 64-yard run that gave the Lions an 18-7 lead early in the third quarter. In his varsity debut at running back, he gained 165 yards on 19 carries and caught 2 passes for 37 yards.

"He is a good player,'' Reed said. "I know he got tired because he was doing so much. There were times when he put them on his back in the first half."

The Lions had no answer to a diverse Cabot offense in the second half. Gee, who passed for 189 yards and ran for 63 more, put the Panthers ahead with the pass to Braden. He padded the cushion with a 2-yard run for a score to make it 28-18 in the fourth quarter.

But his first pass was picked off by Kiley Parker and returned 36 yards, which set up the TD pass to Perry.

The Panthers went ahead on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Carmack, who caught eight passes for 69 yards.

It was 12-7 at the half after Perry's second score. His long scoring run made it 18-7 with 9:54 left in the third quarter.

Crockett, who played at Searcy last season, scored on the reverse with 9:37 left in the period, and the long scoring play by Braden made it 21-18 at the 6:02 mark to regain the lead.

The Panthers went to the ground for their final two scoring drive. Gee scored from the 1 and Donta Barker, who ran for 70 yards, scored on a 2-yard run to cap the scoring.